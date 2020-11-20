Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani’s son discloses positive COVID-19 test one day after attending his father’s disastrous news conference

Rudy Giuliani and Andrew Giuliani (YouTube)

According to various reports, Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Andrew Giuliani, 34, works as a public liaison assistant at the White House. He announced his diagnosis in a tweet the day after his father led a press conference regarding President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, it’s reported that Andrew was present for the press conference, possibly exposing others to the virus.

