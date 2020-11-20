Rudy Giuliani’s son discloses positive COVID-19 test one day after attending his father’s disastrous news conference

According to various reports, Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Andrew Giuliani, 34, works as a public liaison assistant at the White House. He announced his diagnosis in a tweet the day after his father led a press conference regarding President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” he wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it’s reported that Andrew was present for the press conference, possibly exposing others to the virus.

Giuliani’s son, who works in the WH and was at the Trump 2020 press conf yesterday (in a small packed enclosed room at the RNC with many attendees massless), has tested positive for COVID https://t.co/qSAUgKmrBM — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) November 20, 2020

Rudy Giuliani's son has COVID-19. He was at the packed press conference with his father yesterday pic.twitter.com/7EY7CiUZ3Z — David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) November 20, 2020