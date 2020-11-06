Rupert Murdoch privately told Trump that he had lost — and made a similar call to McConnell: report

As President Trump’s early lead on Election Day began to dwindle, he slowly began to realize that he could no longer rely on the support of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, inews’ David Parsley wrote this Friday.
According to Parsley, Murdoch spoke to Trump earlier this week and told his he was set to lose the election, but Trump was having none of it.
“Privately, Mr Murdoch – formerly a friend and supporter of the President – is dismayed by Mr Trump’s inappropriate conduct since the polls closed,” Parsley writes. “The 89-year-old’s backing for the President has been scaled back substantially in recent months as concerns grew about Mr Trump’s erratic performance and handling of Covid-19.”
This Wednesday, Murdoch reportedly called Mitch McConnell and asked him and his GOP colleagues not to bolster Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud. McConnell apparently agreed, as evidenced by his Thursday morning comments where he said, “Claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.”
“Other senior Republicans began to publicly question Mr Trump’s behaviour in the aftermath of the vote,” Parsley writes. “Such phone calls from Mr Murdoch and his team may help to explain why the President has struggled to find many prominent Republicans to publicly endorse his wild claims – alongside the lack of any evidence of fraud, of course.”
Read the full report over at inews.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.