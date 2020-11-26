‘Scary’: Stephen King frightened by Trump ‘living in a fantasy world’ — while he has the nuclear codes
President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving spread conspiracy theories about the election while saying he is mentally unable of conceding to President-elect Joe Biden.
“I can’t say that at all,” Trump said.
His conspiracy theories about the election alarmed campaign law expert and UC Irvine Prof. Rick Hasen.
“Let’s not be blasé about the President lying to the American people, falsely claiming hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes being cast per state. This is horrible and despicable. He’s proved none of this,” Hasen wrote. “Horrifying.”
“Trump easily has lied 100 times about voter fraud and the election in this press availability. It’s a full disgrace. I hope this county can recover,” he added.
And here’s the Fox chyron pic.twitter.com/2tL0i6byRA
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 26, 2020
Prof. Hasen wasn’t the only person alarmed by Trump’s delusions. Best-selling author Stephen King said it was “scary.”
“Trump’s continued insistence that he won is scary. The President of the United States, with access to the nuclear codes, is living in a fantasy world,” King wrote.
Trump’s continued insistence that he won is scary. The President of the United States, with access to the nuclear codes, is living in a fantasy world.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 26, 2020
2020 Election
‘Scary’: Stephen King frightened by Trump ‘living in a fantasy world’ — while he has the nuclear codes
President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving spread conspiracy theories about the election while saying he is mentally unable of conceding to President-elect Joe Biden.
"I can't say that at all," Trump said.
His conspiracy theories about the election alarmed campaign law expert and UC Irvine Prof. Rick Hasen.
"Let’s not be blasé about the President lying to the American people, falsely claiming hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes being cast per state. This is horrible and despicable. He’s proved none of this," Hasen wrote. "Horrifying."
2020 Election
Trump claims he is mentally unable to concede: ‘I can’t say that at all’
President Donald Trump answered questions from the media on Thanksgiving for the first time since he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
After returning to the White House from a day of golfing, Trump delayed a teleconference with troops in Bahrain and Kuwait for two hours while he tweeted -- it was not until after 1 a.m. local time for the troops that the event began.
The president said he would travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in January runoff elections.
2020 Election
Trump gets his last, best chance to spoil everyone’s Thanksgiving dinner
Just when you thought a deflated Donald Trump might just leave us all alone on his final Thanksgiving sullying the White House, one of his very favorite opportunities to enflame America’s divisions came along and he couldn’t help himself.
NFL Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions both took a knee today during the National Anthem before their game on national TV. So, after a period of four hours of not tweeting anything, the Agitator in Chief assumed the position with this statement of “No Thanks”-giving:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1331988084636987392?s=20