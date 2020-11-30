Scott Atlas resigns as Trump’s special adviser on coronavirus: ‘I worked hard’

On Monday, Fox News reported that Dr. Scott Atlas, President Donald Trump’s favored adviser on COVID-19, has resigned his position with the administration.

“I worked hard with a singular focus — to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic,” wrote Atlas in his statement, defending his work by saying that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence” and thanking Trump for “the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.”

A radiologist with no specialized training in infectious disease and a fellow of the conservative Hoover Institute, Atlas became controversial for disputing medical consensus on public health lockdowns. He called for people to “rise up” in Michigan, which restricted businesses to stop the spread of the virus, and suggested employing a “herd immunity” strategy even without a vaccine available, an idea that could result in hundreds of thousands more deaths.