Quantcast
Connect with us

Scott Atlas resigns as Trump’s special adviser on coronavirus: ‘I worked hard’

Published

1 min ago

on

Scott Atlas -- RT screenshot

On Monday, Fox News reported that Dr. Scott Atlas, President Donald Trump’s favored adviser on COVID-19, has resigned his position with the administration.

“I worked hard with a singular focus — to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic,” wrote Atlas in his statement, defending his work by saying that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence” and thanking Trump for “the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A radiologist with no specialized training in infectious disease and a fellow of the conservative Hoover Institute, Atlas became controversial for disputing medical consensus on public health lockdowns. He called for people to “rise up” in Michigan, which restricted businesses to stop the spread of the virus, and suggested employing a “herd immunity” strategy even without a vaccine available, an idea that could result in hundreds of thousands more deaths.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump blasts Arizona’s GOP governor for certifying Biden win: ‘Republicans will long remember!’

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

On Monday, after Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) formally certified the election in Arizona confirming President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the state, President Donald Trump fired off a series of Tweets tearing into the longtime ally.

Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember! https://t.co/XILGaHcyw7

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican staffer booted out of Colorado state capitol after showing up despite positive COVID test

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

On Monday, Colorado House Speaker K.C. Becker announced in an email that a Republican staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 last week was in the state capitol this morning for the special legislative session.

"The staffer in question has been told to leave the building and not to return for the remainder of special session and until testing negative," wrote Becker. "We want to remind everyone that all staff are required to wear masks at all times and get tested before entering the building, or they are not allowed in the building."

It is unclear whether the staffer was wearing a mask at the time. However, according to 9News Denver's Marshall Zelinger, many Republican lawmakers were not.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump lawyer calls for DHS whistleblower to be ‘taken out at dawn and shot’ during Newsmax appearance

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

President Trump’s campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the “most secure in United States history,” The Bulwark reported Monday.

diGenova made the comments while appearing on the Howie Carr show, which simulcasts on Newsmax. He also took potshots at Krebs during a wheels-off segment full of false claims about how the election had been "rigged."

Continue Reading
 
 