Secret Service are preparing for Trump’s post-presidency with ‘physical reinforcements’ at Mar-a-Lago: report

President Donald J. Trump has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, but contingency plans in a post-White House residence are taking shape nonetheless. Secret Service agents in the president’s detail are being asked whether they’re interested in transferring to Palm Beach, Florida, ABC News reported Monday.

Trump, a native New Yorker, changed his residency to the southern state last year and is expected to relocate from Washington, D.C. to his “winter White House” Mar-a-Lago after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

“Renovations to living quarters expected to be occupied by Trump and first lady Melania Trump are underway at Mar-a-Lago, ahead of when they’ll be living there full time after the Jan. 20 inauguration,” ABC News White House correspondent Katherine Faulders reported.



Renovations are being described as “updates” to living quarters because the residence has been used only on a temporary basis, per permitting requirements. The Mar-a-Lago club also had been opened only seasonally, and it remains unclear how a permanent residency by Trump and his wife Melania could impact the future space.

When reached by ABC News, a secret service spokesperson said, “For operational security reasons, the Secret Service does not discuss specifically or in general terms the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission.”

This is going to raise additional questions about using MAL as a residence while it's also a club, per agreement w Palm Beach https://t.co/TGwAJ75ge5 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020