Sherrod Brown writes letter to the editor to blast New York Times op-ed saying Senate majority doesn’t matter
A New York Times op-ed by James Curry and Frances Lee drew enough frustration from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) that he penned his own response to it.
In a Monday Letter to the Editor, Brown denounced the op-ed arguing that a Senate majority is “overrated.”
“Perhaps history shows that big things can happen with divided government. But that was before Mitch McConnell was majority leader,” said Brown. “If you care about voting rights, the dignity of work and a functioning government, Georgia’s special election matters.”
There’s no better example than the ramifications of a divided Senate than the COVID-19 stimulus funds that Americans have needed for months. While small businesses are filing for bankruptcy, Americans are being evicted and foreclosed on, and unemployment continues, McConnell has shown no interest in six months in meeting with Democrats for the HEROES Act funds.
At the same time, the government is coming upon another funding bill necessary before Dec. 11. If the bill isn’t passed, even more Americans will lose unemployment benefits and other help necessary during the pandemic. It’s unclear if McConnell and President Donald Trump will block a bill and shut down the government again.
Nicolle Wallace can’t understand ‘why Republicans are willing to sell their soul for a big lie’
In an interview with former Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace wondered, "why are Republicans willing to sell their souls for" President Donald Trump's "big lie" that he won the election.
Her comment came after Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) refused to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election when they appeared on Sunday morning news shows.
Wallace said that she's "interested in moving on from Donald Trump as much as anybody," but the Washington Post report that he's wandering around the White House mumbling to himself "I won. I won. I won," is dangerous. She explained that convincing his supporters that the incoming president is a fraud is "the most dangerous lie yet."
GOP group under criminal investigation after auctioning MAGA hats with fake Trump signatures
The Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s (LCFRW) organization is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for criminal allegations that involve auctioning off fake presidential signatures on red MAGA hats.
“We are investigating criminal allegations involving the Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s organization,” SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube confirmed to WECT. “It was a joint request from the Wilmington Police Department and the DA’s office.”
Republican chair bars Rudy Giuliani from testifying at Michigan election hearing
President Donald Trump's high-profile election attorney has been barred from testifying at a Tuesday hearing in Michigan.
Rudy Giuliani will not be allowed to testify at Tuesday's Michigan Senate Oversight Committee hearing because he does not have "first-hand knowledge" of election fraud, Republican Chair Ed McBroom told correspondent Jonathan Oosting.
The hearing is expected to focus on voting irregularities in Detroit.
Giuliani has recently appeared at non-official meetings with Republican legislators in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
If Rudy Giuliani shows up tomorrow, McBroom said he would not allow him to testify. The hearing is “for folks with first-hand knowledge” of the Detroit counting board, he said. https://t.co/3XsSLqWOXG