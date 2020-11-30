Sherrod Brown writes letter to the editor to blast New York Times op-ed saying Senate majority doesn’t matter

A New York Times op-ed by James Curry and Frances Lee drew enough frustration from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) that he penned his own response to it.

In a Monday Letter to the Editor, Brown denounced the op-ed arguing that a Senate majority is “overrated.”

“Perhaps history shows that big things can happen with divided government. But that was before Mitch McConnell was majority leader,” said Brown. “If you care about voting rights, the dignity of work and a functioning government, Georgia’s special election matters.”

There’s no better example than the ramifications of a divided Senate than the COVID-19 stimulus funds that Americans have needed for months. While small businesses are filing for bankruptcy, Americans are being evicted and foreclosed on, and unemployment continues, McConnell has shown no interest in six months in meeting with Democrats for the HEROES Act funds.

At the same time, the government is coming upon another funding bill necessary before Dec. 11. If the bill isn’t passed, even more Americans will lose unemployment benefits and other help necessary during the pandemic. It’s unclear if McConnell and President Donald Trump will block a bill and shut down the government again.

Read Brown’s letter to the editor here.