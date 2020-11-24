Quantcast
‘Sore loser’ doesn’t do justice to the epic tantrum Trump is having: columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Dana Milbank says that when it comes to Donald Trump’s stint in the White House, it’s all over except for the pouting.

“Back during the Florida recount in 2000, George W. Bush loyalists made T-shirts altering the Gore-Lieberman logo to say ‘Sore-Loserman.’ But ‘sore loser’ doesn’t do justice to the epic tantrum President Trump has performed to assuage his narcissistic injury. Trump-Pence has become Rump-Nonsense,” Milbank writes.

According to Milbank, Trump’s loss by more than 6 million votes is just the beginning regarding his current losing streak. He has lost in every single post-election ballot-counting challenge, and he’s also losing key Republican allies, such as Chris Christie, who called Trump’s legal team’s antics a “national embarrassment.”

Adding to the loss tally is Rudy Giuliani, who Milbank says is “losing his mind.”

“There’s no realistic possibility his attempt to overturn the election succeeds, but the clown coup still does damage by preventing the incoming Biden administration from getting up to speed on potential national security crises and vaccine distribution,” writes Milbank. “And last-minute sabotage — another government shutdown, or vetoing a defense bill over Trump’s insistence on keeping the names of bases named for Confederates — can’t be ruled out.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


'Black Voices for Trump' spokesperson wants to nullify 100,000 Black votes he says were 'tampered with'

November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

Paris Dennard, a spokesperson for Black Voices for Trump, on Tuesday suggested that someone "tampered with" the votes of Black Americans in a scheme to steal the election from President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Newsmax, Dennard said that he believes that Trump will overturn the results of the election despite a determination by the General Services Administration (GSA) that Joe Biden is the president elect.

"There's no doubt that if we are able to prove our case in court looking at the states -- Arizona, looking at Georgia, looking at places like Michigan and Pennsylvania -- where we believe that there are irregularities," Dennard opined. "If we can show fraud going forward and toss out illegally cast ballots, ballots that should not have been counted, people that are dead or are not on the roles or if there's anything -- evidence that can be provided about [Dominion Election Systems] and any discrepancies there, it can overturn the certifications in these states and, thus, giving President Trump the win through the legal votes that were cast."

Trump's 'dysfunctional' legal team has made 'every kind of error' possible trying to 'overturn' election: Legal experts

November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

Legal experts are stunned at how badly President Donald Trump's legal team has handled his legal challenges to an election loss.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis boasted at last week's baffling news conference that they were leading an "elite strike force" of lawyers to overturn the 2020 election results, but Powell has already been fired and they keep losing their cases, reported NBC News.

"It's beyond an embarrassment," said Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst. "It's both really poor lawyering and it has the worst possible motive behind it. It's all in the name of overturning the will of American voter."

