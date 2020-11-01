Quantcast
Speculation is already beginning about Donald Trump Jr’s 2024 run

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is losing confidence from political protections that he will win the election on Tuesday, but his supporters are already turning to his replacement: Donald Trump Jr.

“The president’s eldest son is 42-years-old and has become a fixture of his father’s campaigns and is broadly popular among Trump voters,” reported Newsweek on Sunday.

Last week during a campaign stop, the younger Trump was greeted by a giant Don Jr. 2024 banner.

“Hahahahaha. Oh boy,” Trump wrote. “This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction. This will make the liberal heads explode. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!”

In a Fox News appearance, he called it “flattering” but said his focus right now was on getting his father reelected.

“It’s obviously a compliment when someone makes a 40-foot sign,” Trump Jr. said. “That was like a vinyl sign, they went out of their way and really printed up a real sign. This wasn’t a crayon deal, so it was a great compliment. But my only focus is really, you know, this next week, getting another four more years for my father, the policies that he’s initiated.”

The eldest Trump son and namesake is being seen by many of the president’s supporters as the “heir apparent,” said Newsweek, noting over 291,000 people “liked” his Instagram post out of his nearly 4 million fans.

Former Trump campaign manager and senior White House adviser Steve Bannon predicted that even if Trump loses next week, he will run again in 2024, when he’s 78 years old.

Disgraced former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale made a similar prediction. “The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades,” he claimed in September, less than a month before he had an unfortunate run-in with the law.

But if Trump loses next week, particularly if it’s a humiliating loss, Trump Jr. may be shoved out of Republican Politics by a party trying to regain its power. Taking on the GOP again, particularly if they lose the Senate, could simply fracture an already divided GOP.

See Trump Jr.’s banner below:

