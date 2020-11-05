‘STOP THE COUNT!’ Trump demands halt to vote counting as his hopes of winning slide away
President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded that election officials stop counting votes as new tallies show the president’s hopes of winning the 2020 election slipping away.
“STOP THE COUNT!” the president wrote at a time when newly released voting data shows the president’s tentative leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania slowly vanishing.
However, as New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman notes, stopping the count right now would give Biden 270 electoral votes given that he still narrowly leads in Nevada and Arizona.
STOP THE COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
