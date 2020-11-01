Structure holding American flag at North Carolina Trump rally collapses
Behind the press area at the Hickory, North Carolina rally, two machine lifts were extended high to hoist a massive American flag at the back of the rally site. But as President Donald Trump was speaking, one of the structures appeared to collapse behind the crowd, taking down the American flag with it.
New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi captured the moment on video showing the lift on the right side falling backward against the building at the back of the rally site and detaching the flag.
Aides rushed to grab the flag, and security put caution tape around the area. Trump didn’t appear to notice the ordeal.
Twitter users noted that it serves as quite the metaphor for the Trump presidency.
Other examples of his lack of planning have deaths numbering in the 6 figures.
— Best Intagibles ⚛️ (@MattRGate) November 1, 2020
See the video below:
Video from right after the scaffolding fell over. pic.twitter.com/6AynAqMVti
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 1, 2020
