Ted Cruz and Mark Levin blow up at Chris Wallace for comparing senator to a ‘Japanese soldier’ who fought WWII long after it ended

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is among the far-right Republicans who is urging President Donald Trump to fight President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election and battle it out in court. But other conservatives, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, have congratulated Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their win, and Fox News’ Chris Wallace is comparing Cruz to a “Japanese soldier” who continued fighting World War II long after it ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

On Sunday, November 8, Cruz told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that Trump “still has a path to victory, and that path is to count every single legal vote that was cast — but also, not to cast any votes that were fraudulently cast or illegally cast.”

But Wallace believes that Cruz is talking nonsense.

On November 8, Wallace said, “It would seem to me that Republicans on Capitol Hill have a role to play in this. A very few of them have said, look, you pursue your legal options, but, you know, damp down the rhetoric — like Mitt Romney, like Pat Toomey. There are a lot who are just silent. And then, there are some — I mentioned Ted Cruz — you know, who are like the Japanese soldiers who come out 30 years after the war, out of the jungle, and say, ‘Is the fight still going on?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz and far-right talk radio host Mark Levin objected to Wallace’s comments on Twitter, posting:

Chris Wallace, who beclowned himself with a shamefully biased debate performance—universally panned—continues to demonstrate his rank partisanship. Urging that we follow the law & that election recounts be actually completed is not somehow undermining democracy. https://t.co/vLVUpe23OT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans who are joining Cruz in saying that Trump should not concede include South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham — who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and was reelected when he defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison on Election Night, November 3 — and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney. And there are divisions even within the Trump family. According to CNN, First Lady Melania Trump and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner are urging the president to concede, while his sons, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump want him to fight it out in court.