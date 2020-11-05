Ted Cruz receives brutal fact-check after Fox News appearance: ‘The dishonesty here is breathtaking’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News on Thursday to push ridiculous conspiracy theories alleging election fraud in Pennsylvania.
Anchor Sean Hannity falsely claimed that GOP poll watchers were not allowed to watch the counting of the vote in Philadelphia.
“Well Sean, what we’re seeing tonight, what we’ve been seeing the last three days outrageous,” Cruz said.
“It is partisan, it is political and it is lawless,” Cruz falsely claimed. “They’re just ignoring the law. They’re defying the law.”
However, as Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta noted on Twitter, the GOP admitted in court today that there were more than a dozen Republican poll monitors watching the tabulation on Thursday.
“The dishonesty here is breathtaking,” Alberta wrote.
Cruz claims repeatedly that poll watchers have been denied access in Philly. OK. What's his source?
People on the scene there say poll watchers have had access all along. Here's a statement from Philly's bipartisan commission on elections: https://t.co/l07YUeUGV1 pic.twitter.com/N6QdaGqFen
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 6, 2020
