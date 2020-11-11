Quantcast
Texas teen investigated after calling on other Trump supporters to help ‘assassinate Joe Biden’

1 min ago

A young man holds a gun. (Image via Shutterstock.)

The Secret Service is reportedly investigating a Texas teenager who threatened to kill president-elect Joe Biden.

A video circulated over the weekend showing the teenager displaying guns and asking other supporters of President Donald Trump to meet up and “assassinate Joe Biden,” reported KTRK-TV.

“This is as clear cut of a case of a terroristic threat as I’ve ever seen,” said attorney Steve Shellist, who isn’t involved in the case. “There are still crimes, and you can prosecute someone as a minor, it would just be handled in a different way.”

The Secret Service would not confirm its involvement in the case, which is standard policy for all threats handled by the agency, but the TV station learned agents had looked into the matter.

Crosby Independent Schools also declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy laws, and parents are divided over whether the teen should be allowed to come back to classes at Crosby High School.

“It’s not like he threatened any students or anything like that,” said parent Ashley Grantham said. “I think he was just all talk.”


Trump supporter whose home was vandalized received flood of support from Biden supporters

12 mins ago

November 11, 2020

A woman from Rockville, Maryland, had Trump signs and a flag stolen after her home was broken into by vandals. But according to ABC7, she's heartened by the support she's received from Biden-Harris supporter who reached out to help her.

Brigitta Mullican said her home has been targeted more than once due to her support for President Trump, and has considered moving after living in her home for 55 years. After posting her story to social media, she said she received a flood of support in the comment section.

Trump ousts yet another Pentagon staffer to make way for his ‘loyalists’ — and more firings are coming: report

41 mins ago

November 11, 2020

Pentagon officials are sounding the alarm as a sweeping overhaul that began Monday continues for no apparent reason other than political disagreements with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In addition to Monday's firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Mark Tomb, the deputy chief of staff to the undersecretary of defense for policy, was ousted from his position Tuesday, according to The Intercept.

Tomb, who declined to comment when reached by phone, was forced into retirement as part of a wave of firings of top Defense Department officials that included James Anderson, the Pentagon’s acting policy chief; Joseph Kernan, the undersecretary for intelligence; and Esper’s former chief of staff Jennifer Stewart.

Continue Reading
 

Trump supporter attacks elderly couple with golf club because their political sign made him angry

1 hour ago

November 11, 2020

A self-described Trump supporter used a golf club to assault an elderly couple who sat beside political sign in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and one count of threats of violence, according to a criminal complaint.

Multiple witnesses dialed 9-11 to report a man assaulting two people with a golf club on Sunday. When police arrived, witnesses told them that the suspect walked up behind the 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman and began to swing the golf club at their heads. After the club broke during the attack, the suspect then punched the man in the head.

Continue Reading
 
 
