‘That’s it? They’re done?’ Weeping conservative pastor begs God to save Trump’s presidency during bizarre church service

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California wept as he begged God to save Trump’s presidency.

“Father we praise you tonight, we humble you tonight,” Hibbs said as he began crying onstage. “God you are pro-life and one man is and one man isn’t… One man is for Israel, one man is not. You are for Israel.”

Hibbs said he prayed for God to “save” Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris. He asked God to visit incumbent President Donald J. Trump “in his dreams” asking that he “collapse in his arms.” Adding, “Mike Pompeo is one of the most precious people that I know.”

Hibbs captioned his Instagram video, “The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears, And delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, And saves such as have a contrite spirit. Psalm 34:17-18.”

