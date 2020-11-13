Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The election is over’: Lawyer who won Bush v Gore case says Trump lost

Published

1 min ago

on

Theodore "Ted" Olson (Wikimedia Commons)

The lawyer who represented George W. Bush during the U.S. Supreme Court case that decided the 2000 election says President Donald Trump has lost this year’s election.

Ted Olson, who successfully argued the Bush v. Gore case told a panel at the deeply conservative Federalist Society that he believes the 2020 election has been decided and Joe Biden is president-elect, reported The National Law Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do believe the election is over, we do have a new president,” Olson said at the event.

The former vice president has been projected as the winner, although vote counts remain underway, but Trump has refused to concede his re-election loss.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

China sends ‘congratulations’ to Joe Biden on US election win

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday nearly a week after he was declared winner of the American election.

US-China ties have grown increasingly strained in recent years under the administration of incumbent Donald Trump, and relations are as icy as at any time since formal ties were established four decades ago.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The GOP’s formula for destruction is back in play — here’s how Democrats can beat it

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

The broad contours of the next two years of American politics are pretty clear. They're going to suck for the left. And things could get worse after that. But there is hope.

The GOP's nonsensical claims that widespread voter fraud denied Trump a second term represent Birtherism 2.0. They can't claim that a white guy from Scranton who's been a prominent figure in DC for the past 40 years was born in Kenya, but for the 86 percent of Trump voters who believe that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election, the effect is the same. This belief will animate the next, more extreme iteration of the tea party movement. In fact, some of the Republican operatives organizing these "stop the steal" protests are veterans of that Astroturf campaign.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s own administration just brutally debunked his claim about deleted votes

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has a problem. His disinformation campaign intended to cast doubt on the 2020 election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden is being debunked, in part, by the very government he runs.

On Thursday evening, a statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, along other officials explained that there is no reason to believe the election's vote count has been altered or tampered with.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE