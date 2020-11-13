‘The election is over’: Lawyer who won Bush v Gore case says Trump lost

The lawyer who represented George W. Bush during the U.S. Supreme Court case that decided the 2000 election says President Donald Trump has lost this year’s election.

Ted Olson, who successfully argued the Bush v. Gore case told a panel at the deeply conservative Federalist Society that he believes the 2020 election has been decided and Joe Biden is president-elect, reported The National Law Journal.

“I do believe the election is over, we do have a new president,” Olson said at the event.

The former vice president has been projected as the winner, although vote counts remain underway, but Trump has refused to concede his re-election loss.