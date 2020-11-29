The president’s MAGA army believes it owns the American flag — but anti-Trumpers want to take it back
According to a report from Politico, the American flag is making a comeback after the defeat of Donald Trump, with foes of the president embracing the symbol of freedom and democracy that they feel he and his fans have defiled.
In interviews with voters, many said they had become ashamed of the flag that was used as a prop by the president at the same time he was embracing foreign dictators overseas. With the president scheduled to exit the Oval Office on January 20th, flags that were put away during his presidency are being dusted off and displayed again.
According to 72-year-old veteran Curtis Woodall, he ordered a new flag a month before the election anticipating a presidential victory by former Vice President Joe Biden. He said he had been dismayed by Trump fans waving their flags from trucks, saying, “They’ve always got a Trump flag and the American flag. And I said, ‘That’s bull. That is desecrating the flag that I served over 20 years with.’”
Woodall is not alone.
“Across the country, in their cautious euphoria after the election, foes of Trump have been embracing the flag in similar ways: unfurling it in front of their homes, waving it in the streets, or simply looking at it differently,” Politico’s Joanna Weiss reports. “The day Biden gave his victory speech, Nancy La Vigne, executive director of the Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Policing, took out the flag she always flies on holidays and hung it outside her home in liberal Bethesda, Maryland. La Vigne meant the act as ‘an expression of pride in how the system of democracy actually works.’ But as the hours went by and she noticed more and more flags around her neighborhood, she realized she was seeing something broader: A spontaneous reclaiming of a symbol that, in the Trump years, had come to represent only one side.”
The report notes that fans of the president tended to mix their American flags with flags celebrating the Confederacy as well as Nazi flags, and that has not gone unnoticed by Americans.
“La Vigne once saw a tweet that showed a Confederate flag, a Nazi flag and the American flag, with text suggesting that they all had the same meaning. More commonly, people shied away from what they feared would be an association with the wrong side,” the report states. “To people who grew up steeped in old-school displays of patriotism, this divisiveness over the flag has been cause for dismay.
According to Tom LaRussa, 67, a retiree in Somers, Connecticut, “It’s been branded as a sign of the Trump supporters. And it’s taken away from what I grew up with, like the Pledge of Allegiance, the flag code, all that stuff. They raised the flag on Iwo Jima and it meant freedom.”
LaRussa admitted he was overjoyed when Biden won and the flag was prominently displayed during his acceptance speech.
“People were out in the streets. They were waving the American flag,” he explained. “And I said to my daughter, ‘It looks like the American flags are back.’”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
The president’s MAGA army believes it owns the American flag — but anti-Trumpers want to take it back
According to a report from Politico, the American flag is making a comeback after the defeat of Donald Trump, with foes of the president embracing the symbol of freedom and democracy that they feel he and his fans have defiled.
In interviews with voters, many said they had become ashamed of the flag that was used as a prop by the president at the same time he was embracing foreign dictators overseas. With the president scheduled to exit the Oval Office on January 20th, flags that were put away during his presidency are being dusted off and displayed again.
2020 Election
‘We will exterminate you’: Proud Boys and other right-wing Trump diehards confront counter-protesters at Raleigh rally
A band of COVID deniers, neo-Confederates and pro-Trump diehards, augmented by a 50-strong Proud Boy security detail, marched around the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Raleigh on Saturday, firing up a far-right coalition to carry on the fight as their president faces the reality of leaving office.
The post-Thanksgiving rally was co-organized by Joshua Flores of Stop the Steal NC and Latinos for Freedom, who brought in Reopen NC to help him promote it on Facebook. But the Proud Boys — referenced by Flores as his “private security” in a Facebook Live video two days prior to the event — took the most prominent position in the rally as they spread out along a block of East Jones Street and taunted antifascist counter-protesters.
2020 Election
Trump left with ‘the fringy of the fringe’ lawyers after campaign attorneys revolted against his fraud claims: report
According to the Washington Post's in-depth look at Donald Trump's strategy to save his presidency with accusations of massive election fraud, the report notes that the president's legal options were impacted when lawyers working for the campaign fled rather than implement the president's plans.
The report notes that the president and his team started game-planning out a strategy to contest election results back in June with the expectation that he was looking at a tight election and plans were worked out to have Trump declare himself the winner the night of the election.