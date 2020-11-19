The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts Trump for going MIA on COVID: ‘He’s sitting around doing nothing’

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg was furious at how bad things have become since the election with the coronavirus pandemic. The United States hit 250,000 COVID-19 deaths, a milestone that no country wants to reach. But what infuriated Goldberg the most is that President Donald Trump is nowhere to be found.

After watching a video of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Kayleigh McEnany say that mask mandates are against American freedom, Goldberg admitted she didn’t even know what to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are nine months into this pandemic. What the hell is going on?” she asked. “People are still not on the same page about all this? What is happening?”

Sara Haines agreed, shocked that a state with such a high rate of infection would so eagerly refuse to protect her people.

“Well, here’s the big problem. I think, and maybe Sunny can attest to this,” Goldberg began again. “You know, people have the information, like, in the Dakotas, they said, we don’t have too many people who are ill. Then everybody goes there, and now suddenly, you’re the hot spot and you’re still pretending it’s not there. Kayleigh McEnany saying, you know, ‘this is not really happening the way that everyone thinks it is.’ What do you think, Sunny? I mean, why is everyone sort of stalling out on this?”

Hostin blamed rampant misinformation that came from the 2020 campaign. Once Trump started talking about masks being unnecessary or that the virus was a hoax, half of Americans believed him.

That’s when Goldberg unleashed.

“It’s willful ignorance!” she said. “I’m sorry. You know, at some point, you know what you are looking at. He did not win. He lost, and no amount of hand wringing or praying to the Lord to say, Lord, make him — it’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen. He lost. He lost this election, and because he lost all those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th, this blood is on his hands because this isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking, how can I help? He’s sitting around doing nothing. He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do, and he’s not doing it, and neither are these Republicans, and I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I got to tell you I don’t like it. I’ve always had, you know, we’ve always had conversations that we don’t agree with people, but I’ve never been — I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full video below: