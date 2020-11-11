The View’s Whoopi Goldberg hilariously busts Trump’s claims about voter fraud

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg knocked down President Donald Trump’s claims about the election being stolen away from him.

The president has claimed election fraud deprived him of re-election, although he’s more than 5 million votes behind nationwide and tens of thousands behind in key swing states, and Goldberg said other facts disprove his claims.

“If the Democrats had cheated, do you know how many more people would be out of a job?” Goldberg said. “Lindsey Graham, you would not have a job. Mitch McConnell, you would be out of a job. Why wouldn’t we take everything? Why wouldn’t we just wipe it out?”