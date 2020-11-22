The ‘walls are closing in’ on Donald Trump as Republicans tell him ‘It’s over’: report

With Donald Trump suffering defeat after defeat in the courts as he tries to overturn the 2020 election, and with states poised to certify their vote totals in the coming week, Politico Playbook reports high profile Republicans are slowly emerging and telling the president “It’s over,” and the time to concede is now.

According to Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer of Politico, “The walls are beginning to close in a bit on President Trump” after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christe (R-NJ) and Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) admitting it was time to move on.

Appearing on ABC, Christie made a forceful case that the president’s lawyers were not only an embarrassment but failed to turn up any evidence of voter fraud.

Asked by host George Stephanopoulos, “Is it finally time for this to end?” the New Jersey Republican who helped the president with his debate prep didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Yes,” Christie responded. “The president has had an opportunity to access the courts. And I said to you, you know, George, starting at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, if you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it. And what’s happened here is, quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.”

“[Trump lawyer] Sidney Powell accusing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GS) of a crime on television yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has. This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom,” Christie insisted. “They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud, and they don’t argue fraud.”

He closed by saying, “I’ve been a supporter of the president. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence. The evidence has not been presented.”

On Twitter, Cornyn agreed with Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain that the presidential transition must move forward, writing: “I agree briefings should occur. Just a note: Senator Harris is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and has been present during classified briefings post Nov. 3rd.”

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (WY) was much more direct in a statement, telling Trump to “put up or shut up,” according to Politico.

“America is governed by the rule of law. The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results. If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people,” she stated. “I understand that the President has filed more than thirty separate lawsuits. If he is unsatisfied with the results in those lawsuits, then the appropriate avenue is to appeal. If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process.”

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) also piled on the president during an appearance on CNN on Sunday morning, telling host Dana Bash, “You know what? The voters have spoken“No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow. We expect that process moves forward and let the voters, not the politicians, speak.”

