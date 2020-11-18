Quantcast
Connect with us

There’s ‘no strategy’ to Trump’s efforts to sow confusion — but it’s working: The View co-hosts

Published

1 min ago

on

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines (ABC)

President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to his election loss aren’t succeeding in court, but one of the co-hosts on “The View” admitted it had worked on her.

The president fired Homeland Security official Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who disputed the president’s claims about election security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess I keep thinking, you know, Jan. 20, that changes anyway, he could be hired back,” said co-host Sara Haines. “This isn’t ‘The Apprentice.’ Trump doesn’t get the final word on who is fired, but I also find Trump hard to follow because in response to this firing, he said that the only thing secure about our 2020 election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump administration takes great credit.”

But the president’s claims were contradictory and hard to follow, she said.

“So they’ll take credit that the foreign powers didn’t interfere, but the domestic part failed,” Haines said. “He’ll tell people to keep voting, or keep counting the votes in Pennsylvania, but stop the vote in Arizona. He’ll say the presidential part of the election was rigged, but they allowed the Senate and how well that went on the same ticket.”

“If confusion was the goal, mission accomplished because I’m confused,” she added. “I think there is no strategy to this. I think he’s going full scorched earth on this.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, and said the president was trying to do lasting harm to the nation and its democratic institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This president certainly has tried to just blow up all democratic norms, and I think what he’s doing is he’s still sort of throwing that red meat to his base,” Hostin said. “I mean, you have people marching in D.C. saying that he is the winner, and I think he needs that, and they believed that this was actual voter fraud, widespread voter fraud, and so I think what he’s doing in this sort of revenge firing.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pennsylvania judge has heard enough from Rudy Giuliani — and cancels scheduled evidentiary hearing

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A federal judge based in Pennsylvania has heard enough from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Judge Matthew Brann of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday announced (PDF) that he was formally canceling an evidentiary hearing that had been scheduled to take place on Thursday.

"The evidentiary hearing previously scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 is CANCELLED," the judge wrote in his order, which also denied a motion by Trump attorney Linda Kerns to sanction opposing counsel for a supposedly "threatening" phone call.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Woman finally confronts man who’s been spewing racist rants in her hallway for years

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Autumn Tillman of San Francisco says her neighbor has been spouting racist rants in her building's hallway for years, and she finally decided to confront the man and captured the whole thing on video, KPIX reports.

Tillman says the man, identified as David Rosner, paces up and down the hallway on a daily basis while making racist comments. According to her,  most of her neighbors, especially children, are afraid of him. Recently, his rants started to target Asians.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican senators personally congratulate Kamala Harris on winning VP — while publicly denying Biden won

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

When Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the Senate floor this week, some Republican senators congratulated her on her victory in the 2020 election. And ironically, journalist Tom Porter reports in Business Insider, these congratulations came at a time when many Republicans in Congress won't even acknowledge that the Joe Biden/Harris ticket won.

President-elect Biden's victory over the outgoing President Donald Trump was decisive. In addition to winning 306 electoral votes and flipping several states that Trump won in 2016 — including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia — Biden defeated Trump by more than 5 million in the popular vote. Regardless, Trump and many of his supporters are claiming, without evidence, that the election was stolen from the president because of rampant voter fraud. And Trump has yet to concede.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE