There’s ‘no strategy’ to Trump’s efforts to sow confusion — but it’s working: The View co-hosts

President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to his election loss aren’t succeeding in court, but one of the co-hosts on “The View” admitted it had worked on her.

The president fired Homeland Security official Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who disputed the president’s claims about election security.

“I guess I keep thinking, you know, Jan. 20, that changes anyway, he could be hired back,” said co-host Sara Haines. “This isn’t ‘The Apprentice.’ Trump doesn’t get the final word on who is fired, but I also find Trump hard to follow because in response to this firing, he said that the only thing secure about our 2020 election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump administration takes great credit.”

But the president’s claims were contradictory and hard to follow, she said.

“So they’ll take credit that the foreign powers didn’t interfere, but the domestic part failed,” Haines said. “He’ll tell people to keep voting, or keep counting the votes in Pennsylvania, but stop the vote in Arizona. He’ll say the presidential part of the election was rigged, but they allowed the Senate and how well that went on the same ticket.”

“If confusion was the goal, mission accomplished because I’m confused,” she added. “I think there is no strategy to this. I think he’s going full scorched earth on this.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, and said the president was trying to do lasting harm to the nation and its democratic institutions.

“This president certainly has tried to just blow up all democratic norms, and I think what he’s doing is he’s still sort of throwing that red meat to his base,” Hostin said. “I mean, you have people marching in D.C. saying that he is the winner, and I think he needs that, and they believed that this was actual voter fraud, widespread voter fraud, and so I think what he’s doing in this sort of revenge firing.”