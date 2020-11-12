‘They forgot the Golden Goose!’ Trump whines again about Fox News costing him the 2020 election

Even though novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are hitting record levels across the United States, President Donald Trump is keeping his focus squarely on Fox News treating him unfairly.

In a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon, the president once again lashed out at his one-time favorite TV network, which he accused of failing to do enough to help him win the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed,” the president complained. “Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was Fox News.”

The president has repeatedly attacked Fox News after his loss in last week’s election, and reports have surfaced that he is considering starting up a rival channel that will be completely loyal to him personally.