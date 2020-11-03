‘They want to steal your vote’: North Carolina AG warns of ‘illegal’ robocalls ‘spreading misinformation’
The Attorney General of North Carolina warned voters on Election Day of illegal robocalls trying to suppress the vote.
“Hashim Warren, a 40-year-old registered Democrat in Guilford County, North Carolina, who already voted earlier this week, told BuzzFeed News he received a similar anonymous message today telling him to ‘stay home and stay safe’ shortly before 10 a.m.,” BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.
“It was sort of creepy,” he said. “It definitely hit on the anxieties my family has had about the election.”
Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, warned voters about the calls.
“Someone is making illegal robocalls into NC spreading misinformation about Election Day. DO NOT LISTEN to these robocall voicemails!” Stein urged.
“They want to steal your vote. Don’t let them. Today is your last chance to vote. We have 3 hours left – let’s vote NC!” he continued.
In February, Stein launched a new hotline for North Carolina residents to report robocalls.
📢📢ALERT📢📢
Someone is making illegal robocalls into NC spreading misinformation about Election Day. DO NOT LISTEN to these robocall voicemails! They want to steal your vote. Don't let them. Today is your last chance to vote. We have 3 hours left – let’s #vote NC!
— Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
‘Nothing we could do’: House Republicans resigned to big losses after Trump crippled their campaign efforts
Republicans are preparing to witness their House minority shrink as election results roll in Tuesday night across America.
A GOP operative who spoke with NBC News claimed, "Anything in the single-digit losses is a decent night." The operative also described a net loss of 15 seats as "a reasonably bad night ... If it’s worse than that, Trump is probably being washed out and there was nothing we could do anyway."
The GOP operative spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Trump is down on average by about 8 points from his 2016 vote "across all types" of districts, including the suburbs, the operative added.
2020 Election
GOP governor breaks with Trump — and announces he voted for Joe Biden
President Donald Trump received a rebuke from a member of his own party as an incumbent GOP governor announced he voted Joe Biden.
Former GOP governors including John Kasich and Tom Ridge have announced their support for the Democratic Party ticket, but no sitting Republican governor has come out against their party's president.
On Election Day, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott told reporters he voted for Biden after leaving a polling place in Berlin, Vermont, according to Paul Heintz of Burlington's alt-weekly Seven Days Vermont.
Here @GovPhilScott is speaking to reporters outside the Berlin, Vt., town offices, where he just cast his ballot. pic.twitter.com/myXCEOLIWQ
2020 Election
Sean Hannity tried to call out Rep. Ilhan Omar on Election Day — but only ended up humiliating himself
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has been a frequent target of far-right pundits at Fox News, including Sean Hannity — who ridiculed the progressive congresswoman on Tuesday, Election Day, by twisting her words about voting. But Hannity himself ended up being mocked and ridiculed after misrepresenting what she said.
On Election Day, Omar tweeted, "You don't have to be registered to go vote in Minnesota. We have same day registration so you can register at the polls."
Omar wasn't saying that Minnesota residents could vote in her state without being registered at all, but rather, that they could become registered via same-day registration and vote that day under Minnesota law. This is an important fact for voters to know, especially in a Minnesota, which is potentially a swing state.