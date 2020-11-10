‘This is a five-alarm fire’: Why this reporter is disturbed by the election messages on right-wing media
Although some Republicans have congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden on his victory —including Sen. Mitt Romney, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb. Bush — President Donald Trump is refusing to concede, claiming, without evidence, that he has been the victim of widespread voter fraud. And according to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Trump’s supporters in the right-wing media are encouraging his false claims that he really won the election.
In an article published this week by CNN, Stelter explains, “The reality is that Joe Biden is the president-elect…. (But Trump) and his biggest promoters in the media are in denial about the election results, or are pretending to be. And many Republican Party leaders are falling in line. Today’s lies will have consequences tomorrow, because tens of millions of people are being exposed to this stuff through websites like Breitbart and shows like ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Fox News.”
It’s important to note that at Fox News and Fox Business, there is a separation between the hard news divisions and opinion hosts like Carlson, Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Laura Ingraham. Trump is furious that Fox News’ decision desk called Arizona for Biden on Election Day, but Carlson and Hannity have been promoting the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump through widespread voter fraud — even though there is no evidence to support that claim.
Stelter notes what his colleague at CNN, Oliver Darcy, had to say this week about the claim that Trump really won the election.
“Right-wing media has a firm grip on the Republican Party,” Darcy explained. “GOP senators and other prominent leaders are actively being encouraged to play along with this nonsense. And the ones who don’t actively fuel the fire will likely be less likely to speak out over fear of facing the wrath of people like Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, etc. This is a five-alarm fire.”
Stelter also notes what Carlson said this week: “We don’t know how many votes were stolen on Tuesday night. We don’t know anything about the software that many say was rigged. We don’t know. We ought to find out.”
Hannity, according to Stelter, has been slamming the mainstream media for reporting legitimate election results —and others on the far right are joining him in that.
“From Mark Levin to Ted Cruz, one of the Trump-might-have-won crowd’s main themes is that the major networks hastily called the election for Biden,” Stelter writes. “It’s a farcical claim since we all waited five days to know the outcome and since the networks simply report on the results of the vote count. But the claim is sticking, nonetheless, and it is stoking right-wing rage against the media.”
2020 Election
‘This is a five-alarm fire’: Why this reporter is disturbed by the election messages on right-wing media
Although some Republicans have congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden on his victory —including Sen. Mitt Romney, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb. Bush — President Donald Trump is refusing to concede, claiming, without evidence, that he has been the victim of widespread voter fraud. And according to CNN's Brian Stelter, Trump's supporters in the right-wing media are encouraging his false claims that he really won the election.
2020 Election
Voting rights attorney explains why Trump campaign would still lose — even if they won in court
On Tuesday, prominent Democratic voting rights attorney Marc Elias — who has been at the forefront of challenging GOP ballot restrictions and defending against efforts to limit voting around the country — noted that even if President Donald Trump prevails in some of his cases, they are not going to help him win.
The problem, Elias noted, is that most of the cases involve small clusters of ballots that would not affect the overall outcome.
This is an illustration of how small the fights are the Trump campaign is picking. They are losing in court everywhere, but even if they win their cases, it's not enough votes to change the results.
2020 Election
Trump makes outrageous statement about his conspiracy theories: ‘People will not accept this Rigged Election’
There is zero evidence that there was fraud that could impact the results the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump continues to spread misinformation to deflect from the fact he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, Trump claimed without any evidence that the vote was "rigged."
The leader of the free world retweeted Scott Adams, who created the "Dilbert" comic strip, but who may be best known in recent years as a right-wing Twitter troll.
"You are being brainwashed to accept the results of the election as fair," Adams wrote, without offering any evidence the election was not fair or that the truth could brainwash people.