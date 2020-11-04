‘Time to put Rudy in a home’: Trump mocked for choosing Giuliani to lead his election lawsuits

President Donald Trump’s son Eric announced that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be part of the legal effort to fight the legal battle to hand the election to the president.

Given Giuliani’s scandals over the past several months, it was something that many questioned. His credibility is something that has been questioned after he attempted to create a scandal in Ukraine that ultimately got Trump impeached. Giuliani then has struggled to create another scandal with a mystery laptop allegedly belonging to Vice President Joe Biden’s son. The problem, however, is that no one ever proves that the laptop belonged to the younger Biden nor could they get their stories straight about what was on it or where the laptop came from. It has since become a joke.

See the responses to the news that Giuliani is taking on the legal battle below:

Nicole Wallace: What is Rudy Giuliani doing?

Michael Steele: He's doing Rudy Giuliani. IT AIN'T LAW! #MSNBC2020 #truth😂 — Catherine Algeri (@CatherineAlgeri) November 4, 2020

A reminder that Rudy Guliani has less legal credibility than Lionel Hutz, a fictional (and animated, at that) attorney. https://t.co/DJxE5xCRQg — Brian O'Halloran (@playingwithdust) November 4, 2020

When do we get to put Rudy Guliani in a retirement home? — the undecider (@banthaskull) November 4, 2020

How big of a clown has Rudy Guliani revealed himself to be? Black and Brown New Yorkers warned y'all but noooo, y'all was all like "Ooooh America's Mayor" after 9/11 talkin' bout "he's presidential!" 'Member? 😂😂😂😂 yfolk funny yo. He been a racist clod. Y'all 20 years late. — A Well-Dressed Rhyming Cynical Cannibal (@NikosMightyDad) November 4, 2020

#ABCNews Why is the deranged Rudy Guliani being given airtime? He clearly hates democracy and thinks he or Trump personally should count every vote. — Steve Ellis (@dogtown33) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani and Eric Trump are now standing before a Philadelphia crowd and claiming there is active, deliberate cheating taking place at a mass scale by its opposition. There is no evidence for this. They are cultivating civil unrest. This is beyond dangerous. — David L. ☄️ (@DLight_GD) November 4, 2020

Yo rudy guliani trying to get our votes thrown out 😂😂😂 fuck you @RudyGiuliani get the fuck out of our city bitch — Chuck (@EaglesWinItAll) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani is absolutely fucking nuts. — Gary Pitt (@garypitt) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani on Fox news floating all this Biden conspiracy-election bullshit @RudyGiuliani

@FoxNews

@CNN Maybe he can also get the Easter Bunny charged with the Kennedy assassination… — John Eric Tamel (@EricTamel) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani seems to have forgotten that mail-in ballots happen in every single election & aren't a "novelty." Discounting every last vote across the nation and demanding recounts until you get the result you want is just plain wrong #Elections2020 #USElection2020 — Mark Peel (@MCJPeel) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani melting down on Fox was a chefs kiss on this election lol #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/oKtHMDrA3v — Loading… (@joeC000L) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani just said that PA has a history of voter’s fraud. So doesn’t that mean it can be fraud regardless of who wins? He is shot out — Mrs.Wright 💍 (@_LenLyric) November 4, 2020

Just when you think it can’t get any more bizarre…Rudy Guliani comes out talking about dead people voting 😳😳😳 mind blown 😳😳😳 — Sarah Pye (@SarahHoneycomb) November 4, 2020

Shouldn’t Rudy go into hiding after starring in Borat ? #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm #RudyGuliani — Toni Sampo (@ToniSampo) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani losing the rag live on @SkyNews and claiming that the @GOP have won the election and @TheDemocrats have rigged the vote in Pennsylvania is top tier content 🤣🤣. #Elections2020 #tinfoilhat — Connor Bellshaw (@Connor_Bellshaw) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani chatting absolute air about voter fraud with nothing to back it up. People will eat his rhetoric up though. — James Hockaday (@JamesHockaday_) November 4, 2020

Fox news interrupting rudy guliani's incoherent "voter fraud" rant in Philadelphia to announce Biden has won Michigan is pure gold. 😂 — Scotty (@scottythescott) November 4, 2020

The republicans are in deep denial right now and it’s hilarious 😂 Rudy Guliani is so mad pic.twitter.com/hNKMH1dTAA — Anti Joke Apple (@AntiJokeApple69) November 4, 2020

Is Rudy Guliani drunk? — Magic Johnson (@magicj3) November 4, 2020

Someone lock Rudy Guliani up — L_E Toffee (@L_EToffee) November 4, 2020

Oh, somebody please get Rudy Guliani some juice and a place to take well-earned nap. 😟 — J. Sonnenfelt (@jsonn) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani calling anyone else "the elites" 🤣😆 — General Secretary John Stamos (@HonasJo) November 4, 2020

#RudyGuliani is talking all BS.

They're trying to do anything to steal this election.

I can't believe that people are protesting to STOP COUNTING. What's wrong with them?

Actually, they should be arrested.

Which one is violating the election rules?

It's so obvious. — 💗Mieko💗🔥JUSTICE🔥 (@JusticeMieko) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani having an absolute breakdown.

Sore bloody losers. — Vanessa 3.5% get these truth twisters out. (@nessacc44) November 4, 2020

Fuck Rudy Guliani. Inciting violence and unable to accept a pending loss. What a complete waste of a human. — Trump Resistance (@Yoshi2times) November 4, 2020

Who puts Rudy guliani on the stage after he was shown putting his hands on his baws when he thought he was getting a game — G (@GKelly11) November 4, 2020

Rudy Guliani is having a meltdown on Fox News right now. — Polamalu GOAT (@blackngoldproud) November 4, 2020