Trump abruptly cancels trip to Pennsylvania to attend sham fraud hearing with Rudy Giuliani
President Donald Trump’s trip to witness a purported “voter fraud” hearing has been abruptly canceled.
Although the president was scheduled to travel with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to watch a partisan GOP hearing on supposed voting irregularities, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond is reporting that the trip was called off late Wednesday morning.
Although no reason was given for the cancelation, Diamond notes that it came “after Giuliani was exposed to a second person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus.”
The event, which is being held at a Wyndham hotel, has been decried as a sham hearing.
The “Trump campaign calling its press event in Gettysburg a ‘public hearing’ being held by the Pennsylvania Senate with ‘opening statements’ and ‘testimony’ is a flat-out falsehood. This is not a Senate event and certainly not a government hearing,” explained Washington Post reporter Amy Gardner.
Lara Trump admits president knows the end is near: ‘He said he would be interested in looking to 2024’
Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump admitted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is already planning his future outside the White House.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Dagen McDowell asked the president's daughter-in-law about a possible run for the presidency in 2024.
"Well, we're still convinced that he's going to be in office for the next four years," Lara Trump argued. "So we'll have to wait and see if that actually happens."
"That's said, if for some reason the president does not, you know, win all these legal battles then I think he's said that he would be interested in looking to 2024," she added. "And I think that there are about 74 million Americans that would support him in a run for office."
GOP poised to gerrymander its hold on power as Democrats fall short in nearly every key state
The Republican Party is poised to cement its hold on power in state legislatures and the U.S. House of Representatives after winning nearly every election in which the power to redraw legislative maps was at stake.
Despite winning the White House and still holding a shot at gaining a majority in both chambers of Congress, Democratic losses in state legislative elections across the country gave Republicans far more power to redistrict, or gerrymander, districts following the census next year.
The census is already expected to cost states like New York, California and Illinois congressional seats while giving a big boost to states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. Furthermore, Republicans will have the power to redistrict far more seats than Democrats.