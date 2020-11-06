Trump aides concede president’s legal strategy to avoid an election loss is ‘misguided and disorganized’: report
According to a report from ABC News, legal experts on both sides of the aisle are baffled by the legal challenges to votes cast during the 2020 presidential election championed by Donald Trump’s advocates, saying they look more like “publicity stunts” than evidence of any of a coherent legal strategy.
With the president dispatching close associates across the country in states where voting is still going on, legal experts are stating they are coming unarmed with anything that would pass for a legal argument.
“In a series of suits filed in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada, the Trump team argued a range of complaints, mostly focused on their view that campaign observers were being denied sufficient access to watch mail-in ballots opened. That was paired with the president, his family and surrogates suggesting that there were ballots dumped at counting locations and that his lead ‘magically’ disappeared on election night,” the report states. “But legal experts who reviewed the lawsuits said they saw no evidence of fraud. And many told ABC News they puzzled over the ultimate objective of cases because they did not seem destined to find the president significant numbers of votes or change the election’s outcome.”
According to Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, one case the Trump administration attempted to bring before a judge in Pennsylvania was nothing more than “a tweet with a filing fee.”
Wendy Weiser, who directs the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice concurred.
“I don’t see any real legal strategy here,” she remarked. “They look more like public relation stunts meant to create a false impression that the election is filled with improprieties and fraud.”
The view of the two outsiders fall in line with three current White House officials who conceded the approach to disputing the election in the courts is scattershot and not based in reality.
“In interviews with ABC News, three current and former Trump advisers said privately that they agree that the strategy, if there is one, appears aimed more at influencing public opinion,” the report states. ” None would agree to be identified for fear of running afoul of the president, but all of them told ABC News they found the legal approach misguided and disorganized, and found it notable that neither the campaign’s general counsel nor veterans of the president’s Washington legal team — other than Giuliani — have participated in the bulk of the cases.”
According to one senior Republican attorney who has worked with the Trump administration: “I don’t see any evidence of a strategy at this point.”
2020 Election
Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Biden is almost certainly ‘our next president’
Fox News' Chris Wallace on Friday broke some bad news for President Donald Trump: Democratic rival Joe Biden is now almost certain to win the 2020 presidential election.
In analyzing Biden's current leads in close states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia, Wallace found it difficult to see where Trump could get enough votes to make up the difference against the former vice president.
"The significance of Pennsylvania is there's every indication -- and remember, Pennsylvania now the president is trailing by 6,800 votes, on election night he was leading by a total of more than half a million -- there's every reason to believe that Biden is going to continue to advance his lead," he said. "If he does that, and if the news organizations declare that he has won Pennsylvania, then he is the next president even without any of the other states."
2020 Election
‘The trend is unmistakable’: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki says Biden likely to expand his Pennsylvania lead
Joe Biden has opened up a lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and MSNBC's Steve Kornacki explained why that was likely to expand.
Vote counts have been entered throughout Friday morning from the key swing state, whose 20 electoral votes would put Biden across the 270-vote electoral threshold, and Kornacki said newly counted ballots would swing heavily toward the former vice president.
"Biden has increased his statewide lead here to 6,817," Kornacki said. "There are the 7,000 votes in Allegheny County, they are working on them now. We may get a readout from there. The trend here has been unmistakable, it's it's been consistent across the state. Joe Biden is generally leading the mail-in votes by a wide margin and winning 75 percent of them, so you can expect, based on that trend, that whatever coming out of Allegheny would further pad that lead."
2020 Election
Trump’s last ploy for the presidency: Wage war against reality
President Donald Trump's level of desperation is reaching new heights as the presidential election slips away from his hands. As vote counting continues, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden moves closer to claiming the White House.
Now, Trump is resorting to "a wild, relentless war against reality and truth, falsely claiming several states are stealing the election by adhering to their laws, rules, and long precedents," according to Axios. The publication reports that Trump is aware that his greatest fear may be released today: the election could be called in Biden's favor today, ironically by Fox News.