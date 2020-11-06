Trump aides concede president’s legal strategy to avoid an election loss is ‘misguided and disorganized’: report

According to a report from ABC News, legal experts on both sides of the aisle are baffled by the legal challenges to votes cast during the 2020 presidential election championed by Donald Trump’s advocates, saying they look more like “publicity stunts” than evidence of any of a coherent legal strategy.

With the president dispatching close associates across the country in states where voting is still going on, legal experts are stating they are coming unarmed with anything that would pass for a legal argument.

“In a series of suits filed in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada, the Trump team argued a range of complaints, mostly focused on their view that campaign observers were being denied sufficient access to watch mail-in ballots opened. That was paired with the president, his family and surrogates suggesting that there were ballots dumped at counting locations and that his lead ‘magically’ disappeared on election night,” the report states. “But legal experts who reviewed the lawsuits said they saw no evidence of fraud. And many told ABC News they puzzled over the ultimate objective of cases because they did not seem destined to find the president significant numbers of votes or change the election’s outcome.”

According to Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, one case the Trump administration attempted to bring before a judge in Pennsylvania was nothing more than “a tweet with a filing fee.”

Wendy Weiser, who directs the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice concurred.

“I don’t see any real legal strategy here,” she remarked. “They look more like public relation stunts meant to create a false impression that the election is filled with improprieties and fraud.”

The view of the two outsiders fall in line with three current White House officials who conceded the approach to disputing the election in the courts is scattershot and not based in reality.

“In interviews with ABC News, three current and former Trump advisers said privately that they agree that the strategy, if there is one, appears aimed more at influencing public opinion,” the report states. ” None would agree to be identified for fear of running afoul of the president, but all of them told ABC News they found the legal approach misguided and disorganized, and found it notable that neither the campaign’s general counsel nor veterans of the president’s Washington legal team — other than Giuliani — have participated in the bulk of the cases.”

According to one senior Republican attorney who has worked with the Trump administration: “I don’t see any evidence of a strategy at this point.”