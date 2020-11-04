Trump alleges election fraud, declares victory anyway — and claims Supreme Court will agree with him
President Donald Trump addressed the nation at 2:21 a.m. eastern time on the morning following the presidential election.
“This is without question the latest news conference I have ever had,” Trump began in what was essentially a rally held inside the White House.
Trump then complained about a very “sad” group of people he said — without any evidence — are trying to “disenfranchise” his supporters.
Trump went on to claim he had won a number of states where there have not been enough votes counted to call the results. His same misleading claims were shut down by Twitter earlier in the morning.
“This is a fraud on the American public,” he falsely claimed. “Frankly, we did win this election.”
“So we’ll be going to the Supreme Court,” he said. “And we will win this.”
Trump ‘doesn’t believe in democracy’: Five MSNBC anchors broadcast epic fact check of Trump’s early morning press conference
President Donald Trump alleged election fraud, declared victory and told the American people that the Supreme Court would agree with him on his efforts to stop counting votes during an early Wednesday morning press conference.
And within ten minutes, he had received a brutal fact-check from five different MSNBC anchors.
Rachel Maddow, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, and Brian Williams all piled on during an fact-check of the press conference.
Twitter shuts down Trump’s attempt to claim election victory before the votes are counted
As had been widely feared, President Donald Trump attempted to claim victory in the 2020 presidential race before the votes had been counted.
At 12:49 a.m. Eastern, the leader of the free world sent a tweet that was flagged by Twitter.
"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," Twitter warned.
"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" Trump alleged, despite there being no evidence to support his contention.