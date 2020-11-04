Trump alleges election fraud, declares victory anyway — and claims Supreme Court will agree with him

President Donald Trump addressed the nation at 2:21 a.m. eastern time on the morning following the presidential election.

“This is without question the latest news conference I have ever had,” Trump began in what was essentially a rally held inside the White House.

Trump then complained about a very “sad” group of people he said — without any evidence — are trying to “disenfranchise” his supporters.

Trump went on to claim he had won a number of states where there have not been enough votes counted to call the results. His same misleading claims were shut down by Twitter earlier in the morning.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” he falsely claimed. “Frankly, we did win this election.”

“So we’ll be going to the Supreme Court,” he said. “And we will win this.”