Twitter shuts down Trump’s attempt to claim election victory before the votes are counted

As had been widely feared, President Donald Trump attempted to claim victory in the 2020 presidential race before the votes had been counted.

At 12:49 a.m. Eastern, the leader of the free world sent a tweet that was flagged by Twitter.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” Twitter warned.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Trump alleged, despite there being no evidence to support his contention.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stood up to Trump on Twitter.

“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that,” he wrote. “Patience is a virtue.”

