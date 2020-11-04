Twitter shuts down Trump’s attempt to claim election victory before the votes are counted
As had been widely feared, President Donald Trump attempted to claim victory in the 2020 presidential race before the votes had been counted.
At 12:49 a.m. Eastern, the leader of the free world sent a tweet that was flagged by Twitter.
“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” Twitter warned.
“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Trump alleged, despite there being no evidence to support his contention.
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stood up to Trump on Twitter.
“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that,” he wrote. “Patience is a virtue.”
Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue. https://t.co/iZr78QoPIH
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Donald Trump wins key swing state of Florida — capturing 29 Electoral Votes
President Donald Trump has won the swing state of Florida. NBC News and Fox News are projecting that the Democrat has succeeded in carrying the battleground state.
The voters of Florida have picked the candidate who went on to become president in every election since 1964, except for the three-way 1992 race between George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Ross Perot.
In 2000, the state received national attention with the protracted recount, which was eventually decided by the Supreme Court in the Bush v. Gore decision.
Florida saw another tight election result in 2016 when Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton by 112,911 votes out of more than nine million ballots cast.
2020 Election
Trump wins Ohio — Buckeye State awards 18 Electoral Votes to the GOP ticket
President Donald Trump has won Ohio's 18 Electoral Votes, according to projections by NBC News and Fox News.
The Buckeye State has long been considered a bellwether state, having picked the winning presidential candidate in every single race since 1964.
In 2016, Trump won Ohio's 18 Electoral Votes by over eight percentage points. Trump's victory in 2016 was the widest margin the state has seen since George H.W. Bush's 1988 presidential campaign.
NBC News projects Donald Trump wins Ohio.
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign freaks out after Fox News declares Biden win in Arizona
Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller lashed out after Fox News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have carried the once reliably-red state of Arizona.
On Tuesday evening, Fox News reported the Biden-Harris ticket had beaten Trump, who won the state by over three percentage points in 2016.
"WAY too soon to be calling Arizona...way too soon," Miller complained. "We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump."
"Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida," he added. "Wow."