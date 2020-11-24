Trump allies relentlessly lobbied election officials in a mad scramble to reverse the president’s loss: report
On Tuesday, The New York Times podcast “The Daily” looked at how President Donald Trump has — unsuccessfully — tried to use the machinery of state and local government around the country to dismantle
“His team filed a litany of court cases in battleground states. In some, such as Georgia and Michigan, the president and his allies took an even more bullish approach, attempting to use their influence to bear down on election officials, even at the lowest levels of state government,” said the report. “They have been relentless and tenacious in the efforts to transform the president’s fortunes. But the results have been immovable: Joe Biden is the president-elect.”
In one example, noted by the podcast, Trump and his allies leaned heavily on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out results. Raffensperger himself has pointed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for allegedly, and possibly illegally, trying to get him to throw out mail-in ballots for entire counties. Asked whether Trump’s efforts were “inappropriate,” according to the podcast, Raffensperger said, “Yeah, I did, and that’s why I didn’t call him back.”
Ultimately, his efforts have largely hit a brick wall. Even after wining and dining Michigan lawmakers at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., they were clear that they could not change the results, and ultimately a bipartisan group of state canvassers voted to certify the election there. “These boards do not, as a matter of course, decide whether to certify votes,” the podcast noted. “Their job is to be a rubber stamp.”
Listen to the full podcast here.
2020 Election
Trump allies relentlessly lobbied election officials in a mad scramble to reverse the president’s loss: report
On Tuesday, The New York Times podcast "The Daily" looked at how President Donald Trump has — unsuccessfully — tried to use the machinery of state and local government around the country to dismantle
"His team filed a litany of court cases in battleground states. In some, such as Georgia and Michigan, the president and his allies took an even more bullish approach, attempting to use their influence to bear down on election officials, even at the lowest levels of state government," said the report. "They have been relentless and tenacious in the efforts to transform the president’s fortunes. But the results have been immovable: Joe Biden is the president-elect."
2020 Election
Trump-loving Newsmax CEO cornered for spreading misinformation in trainwreck interview
Newsmax founder Christopher Ruddy, whose upstart cable news network has recently gained favor with President Donald Trump, got cornered by The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.
During the interview, Chotiner grilled Ruddy for his network's role in spreading false claims made by Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell about Trump winning the election in a "landslide" despite losing the national popular vote by more than 6 million votes.
2020 Election
‘Are you listening Republicans?’ Trump promotes Randy Quaid tweet demanding a re-vote of 2020 election
President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted a tweet from actor Randy Quaid in which he demanded a full re-vote of the 2020 presidential election.
In the tweet, Quaid falsely claimed that Trump had been cheated out of the election due to the use of mail-in ballots, and he demanded that the election be completely redone.
"We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders," Quaid wrote. "79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!"