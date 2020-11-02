Trump argues coronavirus didn’t impact him: ‘I’m very young and in perfect physical shape’
As coronavirus cases surge for the fourth straight week and the number of deaths reaches 230,000 in the United States, President Donald J. Trump touted, “I like to say it had no impact on me … I’m very young and in perfect physical shape.”
The United States performed 8.5 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.8% came back positive for the new virus, compared with 6.3% the prior week. The data is derived from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
As the numbers continue to rise, a tone deaf Trump continues to claim he’s beat the deadly virus that is killing his people.
Watch the video below.
Trump on COVID: "I like to say it had no impact on me … I'm very young and in perfect physical shape." pic.twitter.com/wOyOGBAdMa
— The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2020
