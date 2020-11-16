Trump asked for options to attack Iran — days after the 2020 race was called for Biden: report

On Thursday, President Donald J. Trump requested senior advisers in an Oval Office assembly to ask them whether or not he had choices to take motion toward Iran’s most important nuclear [weapons site] within the coming weeks, The New York Times https://unfoldtimes.com/trump-sought-options-for-attacking-iran-to-stop-its-growing-nuclear-program“>reported Monday.

“A range of senior advisers dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike. The advisers — including Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Christopher C. Miller, the acting defense secretary; and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — warned that a strike against Iran’s facilities could easily escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency,” according to the Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Internation Atomic Energy Agency reported on Nov. 11 that Iran’s uranium stockpile was 12 occasions bigger than permitted below the nuclear accord that Trump abandoned in 2018.

Trump could still decide to strike Iranian belongings and allies, together with militias in Iraq, officers stated. However, Trump’s base would likely not support “a deeper American battle within the Middle East, nevertheless it might poison relations with Tehran in order that it might be a lot more durable for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, as he has promised to do,” the Times reported.

Trump’s dismissal of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other Pentagon aides last week has also caused concern among the Protection Division and different nationwide safety officers have privately expressed worries that the president would possibly provoke operations, whether or not overt or secret, toward Iran or other adversaries to make it more difficult for the incoming presidency to succeed.