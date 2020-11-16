Trump asked for options to attack Iran — days after the 2020 race was called for Biden: report
On Thursday, President Donald J. Trump requested senior advisers in an Oval Office assembly to ask them whether or not he had choices to take motion toward Iran’s most important nuclear [weapons site] within the coming weeks, The New York Times https://unfoldtimes.com/trump-sought-options-for-attacking-iran-to-stop-its-growing-nuclear-program“>reported Monday.
“A range of senior advisers dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike. The advisers — including Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Christopher C. Miller, the acting defense secretary; and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — warned that a strike against Iran’s facilities could easily escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency,” according to the Times.
The Internation Atomic Energy Agency reported on Nov. 11 that Iran’s uranium stockpile was 12 occasions bigger than permitted below the nuclear accord that Trump abandoned in 2018.
Trump could still decide to strike Iranian belongings and allies, together with militias in Iraq, officers stated. However, Trump’s base would likely not support “a deeper American battle within the Middle East, nevertheless it might poison relations with Tehran in order that it might be a lot more durable for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, as he has promised to do,” the Times reported.
Trump’s dismissal of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other Pentagon aides last week has also caused concern among the Protection Division and different nationwide safety officers have privately expressed worries that the president would possibly provoke operations, whether or not overt or secret, toward Iran or other adversaries to make it more difficult for the incoming presidency to succeed.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham’s shenanigans in Georgia could backfire — and cost the GOP the U.S. Senate
The Washington Post's Amy Gardner broke the news story reverberating around the internet Monday: that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, revealed that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pressured him to toss thousands of valid ballots — and even suggested blocking entire counties from having their mail-in ballots counted. Gardner spoke with Chris Hayes Monday night about why she thought the Republicans' angst might backfire - and cost the GOP the Senate.
2020 Election
Awkward spelling blunder undermines GOP efforts to fight for Trump in Georgia
On Monday, allies of President Donald Trump tweeted out call to action for supporters to gather at the Georgia State Capitol in protest, as results confirm Joe Biden carried the state and the GOP elections chief fends off anger from his own party.
Atlanta!!!#MarchForTrump Rally to demand #ElectionIntegrityNOW
2020 Election
Facebook knows that disclaimers on Trump’s misinformation do not work: report
Posts created by President Donald J. Trump still account for some of the most engaging entries on Facebook, even though the social media network's internal data shows that recent labels on his posts decrease reshares by about 8 percent, Buzzfeed News reported Monday.
The labels, which are referred to as "informs," actually do very little to avoid the posts being reshared to propagate potentially false information.
"We have evidence that applying these informs to posts decreases their reshares by ~8 percent,” the data scientists said. “However, given that Trump has so many shares on any given post, the decrease is not going to change shares by orders of magnitude.”