Trump blasted for ‘insane’ voter fraud claim even his own lawyers admit is false: ‘Pack your bags, loser’

President Donald Trump suggested that tens of thousands of votes were cast by dead people, and he was relentlessly fact-checked.

The president cited the right-wing One America News outlet to baselessly claim Joe Biden’s vote totals were fraudulently inflated by deceased persons casting ballots.

“Evidence of voter fraud continues to grow, including 20,000 dead people on the Pennsylvania voters roll and many thousands all over the Country,” the president tweeted, quoting OAN. “Now, there has been an artificial number of votes in favor of Joe Biden.”

“Evidence of voter fraud continues to grow, including 20,000 dead people on the Pennsylvania voters roll and many thousands all over the Country. Now, there has been an artificial number of votes in favor of Joe Biden.” @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Twitter quickly slapped a disclaimer on the tweet, and the president was fact-checked across the social media platform.

This is insane and false. OANN does propaganda, not journalism. Regardless, Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by 82,000+ votes. So even if 20,000 dead people voted — which they didn’t!! — Biden would STILL carry the state, and by an even larger margin than Trump got in 2016. https://t.co/mQjA5CiDf3 — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) November 19, 2020

Nope. Lies. Pack your bags, you loser. — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) November 19, 2020

But yet zero evidence was presented in court 🤣 — Just Vent (@JustVent6) November 19, 2020

Your lawyers have specifically told the court they do not allege this. “Petitioners do not allege, and there is no evidence, that any of the challenged ballots were cast by, or on behalf of, a deceased person.” https://t.co/rSfzKBe59Q pic.twitter.com/kaN3M1QTLZ — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 19, 2020

let’s un-Fox this tweet:

– no, dead people did not, in fact, vote in Pennsylvania

– your own lawyers admitted there was no fraud in PA

– and then they quit

– so you hired gin-soaked Rudy Colludy

– and even he admitted there was no fraud

– you lost

– get over it

– pack your bags — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile: “Trump’s election lawsuits continue to crumble.” “The president’s campaign team has withdrawn a key part of its legal challenge to the election result in Pennsylvania.”https://t.co/1UAIBDrnE5 — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) November 19, 2020

So, notice he’s switched to OANN. Fox isn’t really on the train with this, they still have some grasp on reality. He’s gone all in on the same network that claims the Army has a server showing Trump won with over 400 electoral votes (including CA). These are no serious people. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) November 19, 2020

“DO YOU HAVE YOUR LICENSE TO PRACTICE LAW IN PENNSYLVANIA?!!” pic.twitter.com/QY5Mty4D3S — Justin Moore (@JMoore821) November 19, 2020

Cool they have the evidence for you. Strange they wouldn’t put it out for all of us to see for ourselves. Maybe next week, huh? — Katie Johnson (@vtkatie94) November 19, 2020