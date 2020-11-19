Quantcast
Trump blasted for ‘insane’ voter fraud claim even his own lawyers admit is false: ‘Pack your bags, loser’

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump suggested that tens of thousands of votes were cast by dead people, and he was relentlessly fact-checked.

The president cited the right-wing One America News outlet to baselessly claim Joe Biden’s vote totals were fraudulently inflated by deceased persons casting ballots.

“Evidence of voter fraud continues to grow, including 20,000 dead people on the Pennsylvania voters roll and many thousands all over the Country,” the president tweeted, quoting OAN. “Now, there has been an artificial number of votes in favor of Joe Biden.”

Twitter quickly slapped a disclaimer on the tweet, and the president was fact-checked across the social media platform.

