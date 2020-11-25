Trump campaign asks Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal despite rebuke by federal judge

Rudy Giuliani is expected to take the lead when President Donald Trump’s campaign appeals a federal judge’s decision to dismiss challenges to the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg reported that Giuliani has been asked to argue the case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann rebuked Giuliani after he made oral arguments calling for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated. It was Giuliani’s first appearance in federal court in decades.

In his dismissal of the case, Brann prevented Giuliani from refiling an amended complaint, leaving an appeal as the only option for the Trump campaign.