Trump campaign loses in court again — and must show evidence of fraud on Tuesday: report

President Donald Trump lost in court again on Monday.

The loss occurred after three Trump lawyers resigned from the case on Monday, as was reported by Reuters’ Brad Heath.

Three of President Trump's other lawyers in the Pennsylvania case filed a somewhat noisy request to withdraw today, saying "Plaintiffs [that's Trump] will be best served" if they're allowed to leave the case. pic.twitter.com/DWRT8G2sHc — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the resignation, Cox Media reporter Jamie Dupree noted Trump’s teams asked for a delay in Tuesday’s hearing, which had been scheduled one week earlier.

The Trump Campaign has had a complete turnover of lawyers in Pennsylvania, so they asked a federal judge to delay arguments set for Tuesday on their election case. pic.twitter.com/Pm6LUFUiZ9 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 17, 2020

On Monday evening, federal Judge Brann ruled against the trump campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

A federal judge won't delay tomorrow's hearing on President Trump's lawsuit to overturn the election he lost i n Pennsylvania because most of his lawyers quit. His remaining lawyer – who's also a radio host – will have to go it alone and is "expected to be prepared." pic.twitter.com/MAXCWjhDyV — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

UC Irvine Law professor and elections expert Rick Hasen was not surprised by the ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pro-tip: Don’t make a motion as a new substitute attorney the night before a scheduled emergency time sensitive election … hearing to postpone that hearing, as the Trump lawyers just did in PA. It will be denied,” Hasen tweeted.

“The new lawyer being subbed in the night before this key hearing in the Pennsylvania election case is not an election lawyer and has been a lawyer on this case for just a couple of hours,” he continued. “Like bringing in a minor leaguer to play in a World Series game with no notice or warm-up.”

ADVERTISEMENT