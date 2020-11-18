Trump campaign plans to pay for recount in Wisconsin: report
On Wednesday, Fox News’ John Roberts reported that the Trump campaign plans to file for recount in Wisconsin.
BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump Campaign will be filing for a recount in the state of Wisconsin today
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020
According to Wisconsin law, the president’s campaign is obligated to pay for the recount itself, which will cost them almost $8 million. The deadline to request the recount is today, which has led to speculation over whether or not the campaign would decide to go through with it.
As of Wednesday, results show President-elect Joe Biden carrying the state of Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes — the closest margin of the three Midwestern “blue wall” states he flipped back after Trump carried them in his 2016 upset, but a large enough lead that a recount is unlikely to change the result. Winning the state of Wisconsin would only flip 10 electoral votes, which would not change the outcome of the presidential election as a whole.
Meltdown: Trump falsely claims ‘I won the election’ by citing NY Times tweet – after calling paper ‘bad for America’
President Donald Trump has attacked The New York Times dozens of times, calling the paper and its reporting "an embarrassment to journalism," "Fake News," "a biased newspaper," "all the news that’s not fit to print," "the Enemy of the People," and "bad for America," to cite just a few of the many selections.
But The New York Times was reputable enough for the President to use it as a source Wednesday morning, when he lied that he had "WON THE ELECTION," and falsely claimed there is "VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!"
...AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ
Pennsylvania attorney general slams Rudy Giuliani amid Trump’s legal battle: ‘It’s sad to watch’
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro shared his opinion of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani amid the ongoing, post-election legal battle centered on the president's false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Shapiro appeared on CNN with host Chris Cuomo on Monday night where they discussed Trump and his allies' continued efforts to delegitimize the integrity of the election.
"It's sad. It is sad to watch someone who America looked to in a time of need descend into this type of lunacy and conspiracy theory and fearmongering," Shapiro said of Trump's countless conspiracies.
Trump is ‘reaching a new level’ in ‘trying to push back against reality’: NYT’s Haberman
President Donald Trump is still refusing to admit that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, and his decision to fire a top election security official indicates that he has no intention of bending to reality anytime soon.
Appearing on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that the president still appears to be in denial about his defeat, while also noting that Trump has actually wanted to fire former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs for weeks.