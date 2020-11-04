Quantcast
Trump campaign seeking to halt vote counting in Michigan

22 mins ago

President Donald J. Trump in the Cabinet Room. (White House photo by Tia Dufour.)

Thanks to a razor-thin margin in the state of Michigan, the Trump campaign has announced that is has filed suit in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt the counting of ballots.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien wrote in the campaign’s website.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” he continued. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”


2020 Election

The 2020 election is playing out largely as Bernie Sanders predicted

3 mins ago

November 4, 2020

When Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show on October 23, the Vermont senator had a lot to say about what he thought would happen on Election Night 2020 — and many of his predictions are proving accurate.

As of Wednesday morning, November 4, votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and other battleground states — and it remains to been seen whether President Donald Trump will win a second term or former Vice President Joe Biden will pull off a narrow Electoral College victory. Sanders, on October 23, predicted there would be a "huge amount of mail-in ballots" in battleground states — including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — and no clear winner on Election Night, November 3.

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes — in flip from 2016

13 mins ago

November 4, 2020

The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won Wisconsin, according to calls by CNN and the Associated Press.

In 2016, Trump carried the state by beating Democrat Hillary by less than a single percentage point.

The Trump campaign has said they will call for a recount of the Badger State.

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1324062841821908993

