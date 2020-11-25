Trump campaign strategist contracts COVID-19 after attending Giuliani’s disastrous press conference

In addition to Rudy Giuliani’s son, another person present at the controversial Friday press conference regarding claims of election fraud has tested positive for coronavirus, namely strategic adviser for the Trump campaign, Boris Epshteyn.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing,” Epshteyn wrote in a tweet this Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, Epshteyn has canceled his plans to attend an event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to address election fraud allegations. It also throws into question whether other members of the team, including Giuliani, will be there.