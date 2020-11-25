Quantcast
Trump campaign strategist contracts COVID-19 after attending Giuliani’s disastrous press conference

Published

2 hours ago

on

Boris Epshteyn speaks to MSNBC (screen grab)

In addition to Rudy Giuliani’s son, another person present at the controversial Friday press conference regarding claims of election fraud has tested positive for coronavirus, namely strategic adviser for the Trump campaign, Boris Epshteyn.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing,” Epshteyn wrote in a tweet this Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, Epshteyn has canceled his plans to attend an event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to address election fraud allegations. It also throws into question whether other members of the team, including Giuliani, will be there.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

‘He doesn’t care about the GOP!’ Morning Joe tells The View why Trump won’t help McConnell keep his majority

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski appeared Wednesday on ABC's "The View," and they bashed the Republican Party for backing a defeated president who won't do anything to help them.

Joy Behar asked the "Morning Joe" co-hosts whether Republicans were afraid to anger Trump ahead of Georgia's runoff election to decide both of the state's Senate seats, and determine whether they'll keep their Senate majority.

"Donald Trump's not going to do anything for the senators running in Georgia," Scarborough said. "Donald Trump is worried about Donald Trump. He doesn't care about the Republican Party, he's never cared about the Republican Party."

2020 Election

Trump campaign asks Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal despite rebuke by federal judge

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani is expected to take the lead when President Donald Trump's campaign appeals a federal judge's decision to dismiss challenges to the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg reported that Giuliani has been asked to argue the case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann rebuked Giuliani after he made oral arguments calling for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated. It was Giuliani's first appearance in federal court in decades.

2020 Election

‘Do you feel embarrassed?’ Newsmax CEO grilled on why he airs shows claiming COVID pandemic is a ‘scam’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Chris Ruddy, the Trump-loving CEO of Newsmax, made a damning admission this week about the accuracy of shows on his network.

During an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Ruddy was shown a clip of Newsmax hosts Diamond and Silk making egregiously false claims that China deliberately released the novel coronavirus to thwart President Donald Trump's bid to win a second term.

"This whole fiasco was planned, including the China virus!" they claimed.

Hasan proceeded to grill Ruddy on the low-quality nature of his network's shows.

"Given that you have been a journalist for more than 30 years, do you feel embarrassed to be running nonsense like that on your network?" he asked.

