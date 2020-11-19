Trump campaign suffers embarrassing hot mic incident during Giuliani presser: You see Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?

The official YouTube page of President Donald Trump on Thursday broadcast a press conference featuring Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers discussing the campaign’s various lawsuits. But the livestream was marred by a hot mic incident.

“Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not,” a person could be heard saying on the video.

“I don’t think so,” another person replied.

“You see f*ckin’ Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?” the first person remarked.

During the press conference, Giuliani claimed there was substantial evidence of voter fraud and that Trump had actually won the presidential election. His claims, however, have been derided as conspiracy theories and his legal campaign has so far seen little success.

On Wednesday Biden had a 5.8 million lead over Trump out of more than 155 million votes counted, based on near-final official state figures, and a 306-232 majority in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency.

Trump’s campaign has focused on litigating the vote counts in seven states.

Theoretically, if most were reversed, it could deliver Trump victory. But that would mean finding fault with hundreds of thousands of votes.

So far, Trump’s campaign has only found a few hundred.

The efforts have included dozens of lawsuits delivered with loud claims of election fraud, nearly all of which have been rejected outright by judges for lack of evidence.

On Tuesday a Pennsylvania judge challenged Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to back up his sweeping claims of electoral fraud, in a case which was actually focused on whether voting officials correctly followed procedures.

“This is not a fraud case,” Giuliani finally admitted.

Giuliani “talked only about fraud, gigantic conspiracies,” Mark Aronchick, who represented the state’s interests in the case, told CNN.

“It bore no relationship to what we were actually sitting there doing in court.”

Watch the hot mic video below:

On Trump's official YouTube page, just now: "Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not."

"I don't think so…"

"You see fuckin' Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" h/t to @Fer_Echavarri for catching pic.twitter.com/Fy0NvdNYGZ — 🎥 Mark Helenowski (@markhelenowski) November 19, 2020

With additional reporting from AFP