Trump campaign suffers embarrassing hot mic incident during Giuliani presser: You see Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?
The official YouTube page of President Donald Trump on Thursday broadcast a press conference featuring Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers discussing the campaign’s various lawsuits. But the livestream was marred by a hot mic incident.
“Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not,” a person could be heard saying on the video.
“I don’t think so,” another person replied.
“You see f*ckin’ Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?” the first person remarked.
During the press conference, Giuliani claimed there was substantial evidence of voter fraud and that Trump had actually won the presidential election. His claims, however, have been derided as conspiracy theories and his legal campaign has so far seen little success.
On Wednesday Biden had a 5.8 million lead over Trump out of more than 155 million votes counted, based on near-final official state figures, and a 306-232 majority in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency.
Trump’s campaign has focused on litigating the vote counts in seven states.
Theoretically, if most were reversed, it could deliver Trump victory. But that would mean finding fault with hundreds of thousands of votes.
So far, Trump’s campaign has only found a few hundred.
The efforts have included dozens of lawsuits delivered with loud claims of election fraud, nearly all of which have been rejected outright by judges for lack of evidence.
On Tuesday a Pennsylvania judge challenged Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to back up his sweeping claims of electoral fraud, in a case which was actually focused on whether voting officials correctly followed procedures.
“This is not a fraud case,” Giuliani finally admitted.
Giuliani “talked only about fraud, gigantic conspiracies,” Mark Aronchick, who represented the state’s interests in the case, told CNN.
“It bore no relationship to what we were actually sitting there doing in court.”
Watch the hot mic video below:
On Trump's official YouTube page, just now:
"Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not."
"I don't think so…"
"You see fuckin' Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?"
h/t to @Fer_Echavarri for catching pic.twitter.com/Fy0NvdNYGZ
— 🎥 Mark Helenowski (@markhelenowski) November 19, 2020
With additional reporting from AFP
2020 Election
NBC News reporter reveals the White House aides are ’embarrassed’ by Trump’s crusade to nullify the election
MSNBC host Chuck Todd called the Thursday press conference with Rudy Giuliani alleging voter fraud tantamount to a "Saturday Night Live" skit. But according to NBC News reporter Carol Lee, there are White House aides and allies to President Donald Trump that are embarrassed by the turn the 2020 election crusade has taken.
Todd asked if Trump is simply trying to go out in a blaze of glory, which Lee said, seems to be Giuliani's plan.
"I was talking to a Republican during this, and I asked, 'Who believes what the president's lawyer is currently saying on TV? He said you're looking at it. Those are the officials around the president who think this is viable, that this is an actual strategy, that it's something that may get the president somewhere," said Lee. "But it's not. And as you noted, Chuck, this has gone from trying to win at the ballot box to trying to win this legal strategy to now just trying to create general sort of chaos and an undermining of the confidence that the American people can have in the vote which is that Joe Biden is the next president."
2020 Election
2020 Election
Alarmed by ‘rapidly worsening’ pandemic, top health experts urge GSA administrator to immediately begin presidential transition
With the coronavirus pandemic surging, over 140 leading U.S. health experts sent a message Thursday to the head of the General Services Administration, who is holding up the presidential transition despite President-elect Joe Biden's decisive defeat of President Donald Trump: Sign off on the election results to save American lives.
"Every extra day of delay can only add to the death toll."—Dr. Peter G. Lurie, CSPIUnder the Presidential Transition Act, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy—a Trump appointee—must "ascertain" that Biden won so that his team can access necessary resources. The new letter (pdf) to Murphy is signed by public health and medical school deans as well as other experts, researchers, and former officials.