Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania appeal humiliatingly shot down by one of his own appointees
President Donald Trump’s campaign suffered yet another humiliating loss in its efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election — and this time it came at the hands of one of the president’s own appointees.
In a ruling released on Friday, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas shot down the campaign’s appeal of its Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to nullify the state’s entire election results.
In his ruling, Bibas chastised the Trump campaign not only for failing to present evidence, but for failing to even make specific allegations of voter fraud.
“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Bibas wrote. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
The judge, who was appointed to the Third Circuit by Trump in 2017, then went on to show that lead Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani told the court that they were not actually alleging fraud in asking for the results of the election to be tossed out.
“The Campaign tries to repackage these state-law claims as unconstitutional discrimination. Yet its allegations are vague and conclusory,” wrote Bibas. “It never alleges that anyone treated the Trump campaign or Trump votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or Biden votes.”
To rub more salt in the wound, Bibas specifically lauded a previous judge who dismissed the Trump campaign’s claim with prejudice.
Read the whole ruling here (PDF).
