Trump ‘circling of the drain’ with ‘self-obsessed’ attacks on random celebrities: MSNBC’s John Heilemann
MSNBC’s John Heilemann tried to make sense of President Donald Trump’s “self-obsessed” closing message in an election campaign upended by the coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 230,000 in the nation he leads.
The “Morning Joe” political analyst was baffled that Trump spent the final days of his re-election campaign whining about himself and attacking random celebrities instead of offering a coherent message to voters.
“The last two days are the exaggerated, hyperbolic version from Trump [all] this fall,” Heilemann said. “You know, Trump was, in many respects in 2016, the candidate of white grievance, and he’s been the president of white grievance, and now he’s just the candidate and president of his own grievances. That’s all it is, right?”
Heilemann said he simply didn’t understand why the president was choosing to close out a tough re-election fight with off-the-cuff rants about Lady Gaga, LeBron James and Jon Bon Jovi.
“Candidates that are successful are the ones who make the campaigns about the voters and about the future, not about themselves and about the past,” Heilemann said, “and Trump has made this entire campaign about himself and about some imagined glory days, that he wants to relive 2016 over and over again. He wants to relive even in the way he talks about the economy constantly, this notion of if it hadn’t been for the pandemic, [he] had brought the greatest economy of all time. Never mind that all of his claims are exaggerated and untrue. Even throughout the pandemic, he spent a lot of time mourning the political consequences for him and that was taken away from [him].”
“The last thing that hard pressed, ordinary voters want to hear is a self-obsessed, narcissistic president when things are bad,” he continued. “When things are good, voters don’t really care what the president talks about. But in a moment of crisis and a moment of duress and of social and public health strain, the voters are rightly concerned about themselves, their families and their immediate future and the long-term future, to see the president engage in this perpetual naval gazing narcissistic, self-congratulatory and nostalgic circling of the drain in the last month.”
“You know, there are black-swan events in politics and things happen, but, boy, if Donald Trump can win this way, I think we have to burn all the rule books for how candidates are supposed to operate,” Heilemann added, “because the basic precepts a candidate is supposed to be, he’s disregarding them, and I just don’t see how this is a winning formula, and if it is, I don’t understand how this works anymore.”
2020 Election
Trump faces ‘elimination tests’ in state after state to keep Biden from collecting early victory: MSNBC’s Kornacki
MSNBC's Steve Kornacki broke down the electoral map, and he predicted what Americans might know about the results by Election Night.
The "Morning Joe" contributor looked at polling in the final days of the race and found that Joe Biden seemed to have an easier path to 270 electoral votes than President Donald Trump -- and he said that picture might be clear relatively early.
"What this sets up in the first three or four hours of Election Night are a series of make-or-break tests for Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016," Kornacki said. "States where the polling, as you have been talking about, is very shaky for him, if he's unable to flip any blue states from 2016, and if he's unable to pull off a hail-Mary pass in a Wisconsin or a Michigan, then all five of the states, any one of them would be an elimination contest."
2020 Election
As Trump spouts last-minute lies, top Pennsylvania officials make clear: ‘Election will not end’ until all ballots are counted
Pushing back against President Donald Trump's baseless claim on the eve of Election Day that Pennsylvania's vote-tallying process is vulnerable to "unchecked cheating," top officials in the crucial battleground state made clear in media appearances late Monday that neither the president's incendiary rhetoric nor his campaign's legal interventions will deter the counting of all lawfully cast ballots.
"This election will not end until all of the legal, eligible votes are counted," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on MSNBC Monday night.
"That will take a few days, and Donald Trump can tweet, and he can pout, and he can make whatever statements he wants to make," Shapiro continued. "But this election will not be over here in Pennsylvania, a winner will not be declared, until we can deduce the will of the people. And that will happen after all of those ballots are counted."
2020 Election
Harris County, Texas, voters will only have one drive-thru polling site on Election Day
Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Hollins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open.
Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, there are expected to be more than 800 polling locations open in Harris County on Tuesday. But Hollins said he would close most of the drive-thru options because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group's attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but the plaintiffs continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday.