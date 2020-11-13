Quantcast
Trump confusingly claims Democrats ‘rigged’ what he boasts was ‘most secure election ever’

Published

53 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters. (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump demanded credit for “the most secure election ever,” and in the very next sentence accused Democrats of rigging it.

The president’s lawyers have been trying to prove claims of voter fraud in states he lost to Joe Biden, but so far courts have remained unconvinced and Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security has said the election was “the most secure in American history.”

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been,” Trump tweeted. “Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever.”

The president then turned right around and claimed Democrats had rigged the results in their favor, immediately after demanding credit for its historic security.

“Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did,” Trump tweeted. “Rigged Election!”

