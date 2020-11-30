Trump doesn’t drink — but the vintner-in-chief is now playing in China’s trade war with Australia over wine

The leader of the free world owns a winery outside of Charlottesville, Virginia — even though he does not drink.

Whatever motivates his appreciation for vino, however, it is apparently on his mind during the final days of his administration.

While the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis have largely been ignored as Trump pushes his conspiracy theories about the election he lost, he is apparently interested in a trade war on the other side of the world.

“China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine, the latest salvo in an increasingly terse standoff between the two that has worsened since Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19,” AFP reported. “In the latest blow, China’s commerce ministry announced wine importers will be forced to pay deposits of 107-212 percent of the value of their goods at customs, saying the move was in response to ‘substantive harm caused to the relevant domestic wine industry.'”

On Monday evening, Trump’s National Security Council took the unusual step of tweeting about the White House menu.