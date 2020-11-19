Trump drowned in mockery after announcing lawyers will chart ‘viable path to victory’

President Donald Trump previewed an “important news conference” that he claimed would point the way to his overturning his election loss, and social media users were reminded of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle.

The president tweeted out an announcement Thursday that his lawyers would lay out his “very clear and viable path to victory” at noon, around the same time that Georgia will announce the results of its hand count.

“Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory,” Trump tweeted. “Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M.”

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Twitter users weren’t convinced.

The pieces fell into place long ago. Joe Biden is President-elect of the United States. Donald Trump lost, as Biden took five states Trump won in ’16, including two deep red states. Trump has no chance of overturning the vote. Time to pack. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 19, 2020

The president and the RNC have been clear that they are trying to concoct ways to overturn the results of a free and fair democratic election. And if you’re a GOP official affirming the integrity of the election — @C_C_Krebs @GaSecofState @Commish_Schmidt — they will attack you. https://t.co/fp6u5LtNKB — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 19, 2020

That’s around the same time Georgia is expected to announce the results of its recount, which election officials say will affirm Biden’s win in the state. https://t.co/1aAuhoKofz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 19, 2020

We are going to mock republican futility right up to martial law aren’t we — Nurse Costello (@bramletbramletb) November 19, 2020

PiEcEs ArE nIcElY fAlLiNg InTo PlAcE — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 19, 2020

We stand at the ready sir, just tell us which one to head to. 🌿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD9l6X8kbd — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) November 19, 2020

This is like the Knicks complaining that they didn’t win the NBA Championship, it’s not even an argument it’s just sad. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) November 19, 2020

