Trump drowned in mockery after announcing lawyers will chart ‘viable path to victory’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters. (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump previewed an “important news conference” that he claimed would point the way to his overturning his election loss, and social media users were reminded of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle.

The president tweeted out an announcement Thursday that his lawyers would lay out his “very clear and viable path to victory” at noon, around the same time that Georgia will announce the results of its hand count.

“Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory,” Trump tweeted. “Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M.”

Twitter users weren’t convinced.

