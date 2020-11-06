Quantcast
Trump fears Fox News is about to call the election for Biden — so he’s flooding the zone with lies: Report

President Donald Trump fears that Fox News will stick a pin into the election results and deflate his re-election chances, possibly Friday morning.

Officials told Axios the president is worried that Joe Biden will soon be declared as the projected winner and that his hopes of getting the election before the Supreme Court he stacked will fall flat, so he’s flooding the zone with misinformation.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” the president said in a statement. “The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

There has been no evidence so far of widespread vote fraud or illegal voting in any state, but the president and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. are demanding that other Republicans undermine the election results as fraudulent.

The president has been portraying the normal vote-counting process as rigged, but election experts say they’ve seen nothing out of the ordinary, and Twitter keeps repeatedly flagging Trump’s posts as false or misleading.

Trump and some of his allies are calling on the Supreme Court, where three of his nominees have been seated, to step in to overturn losing results.

But even some Trump-friendly legal experts struggle to see a basis for those results to come before the court, so his only shot at winning an election that appears to be lost might be in recounts that might somehow go his way.

