Trump fires cybersecurity official who debunked the GOP lies about election fraud
On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he is firing Chris Krebs, the Director of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was behind the government statement last week that the election was the most secure in history and “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
In his tweets, Trump said that he explicitly is firing him over the statement, saying that he does not believe this to be true — and baselessly claiming that the election was in fact riddled with fraud.
The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
Legal experts slam Republicans’ ‘insane’ refusal to certify Detroit ballots: ‘This is lawlessness’
On Tuesday, Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers stunned legal observers by refusing to certify the results in Detroit — a majority-Black city that provided hundreds of thousands of votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The move is intended to force the GOP-controlled Michigan legislature to appoint their own electors who could back Trump in defiance of the popular vote — although several more things would have to happen for that to theoretically be possible.
US Senate blocks Trump’s controversial Fed candidate
The US Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial pick from joining the Federal Reserve board, at least for now.
Two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing Judy Shelton, a strident critic of the central bank who has faced an unprecedented public wave of resistance from dozens of well-known economists and Nobel laureates.
Vice President-elect and Senator Kamala Harris returned to Washington to cast the tie-breaking vote, interrupting planning for President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
However, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also voted no making the final tally 50-47, likely a strategic move which leaves the door open for him to call for another vote.