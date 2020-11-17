Trump fires cybersecurity official who debunked the GOP lies about election fraud

On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he is firing Chris Krebs, the Director of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was behind the government statement last week that the election was the most secure in history and “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

In his tweets, Trump said that he explicitly is firing him over the statement, saying that he does not believe this to be true — and baselessly claiming that the election was in fact riddled with fraud.

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020