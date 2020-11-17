Trump has given up being president and is fighting ‘like hell to keep the stink of losing off of him’: CNN analyst
In a column for CNN, political analyst Chris Cillizza noted that Donald Trump has all but given up on even pretending to be the president and has only one goal in mind before exiting the political stage: changing the perception that he lost to former Vice President Joe Biden.
As the CNN analyst notes, since it became apparent that Biden has an insurmountable lead in the Electoral College, he has spent his days, playing golf, tweeting, making controversial military proposals that could have disastrous consequences and firing people. And, while that might sound like the last four years of his administration, Cillizza points out that previously the president tried to seem like …a president.
“Since losing the election, Trump has effectively given up doing any parts of the job that require either consultation with people outside of his inner circle or interaction with anyone who won’t affirm his fantasy that he is actually not only winning the election but will eventually claim a second term,” he wrote. “What’s striking about Trump’s I’m-taking-my-ball-and-going-home approach since losing his bid for a second term is that he continues to fight like hell — publicly at least — to hold onto a job that he has shown zero interest in actually doing over the past two weeks.”
Relying on Trump’s history since he’s been in office, the CNN editor-at-large said the president is likely obsessed with taking care of his image over taking care of the country.
“Trump hates the idea of losing or being termed a loser more than anything. And so, even if he doesn’t really like doing most of the job that the American public fired him from, he will fight like hell to keep the stink of losing off of him,” he suggested before proposing, “But what these past two weeks have proven is that Trump cares about the winning (and the losing) much more than the job itself. He likes being president. Just not the stuff you have to do to, you know, be the president.”
Rudy Giuliani’s takeover of Pennsylvania lawsuit will be his first appearance in federal court since 1992
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has petitioned a Pennsylvania court to allow him to join as counsel in one of the Trump campaign's election lawsuits.
The petition came just hours before oral arguments were set to begin.
In his court filing, Giuliani vowed not to "engage in conduct that brings disorder or disruption to the courtroom."
According to the Pacer service, it will be the first time Giuliani has appeared in federal court since 1992.
Oral arguments are schedule to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Giuliani has said that he expects the case to go to the Supreme Court.
Georgia secretary of state responds after Lindsey Graham’s denial: He wanted to ‘throw out the ballots’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger doubled down on Tuesday after saying that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had suggested that state officials should exclude legally cast ballots.
For his part, Graham has said that he was simply asking Raffensperger "to explain to me the system."
Raffensperger recalled his conversation with Graham during an interview on CBS.
"I just assumed he was calling about the two runoffs for the senators so I called him back and then during our discussion, he asked if ballots can be matched back to the envelope, the absentee ballots," Raffensperger said. "I explained in our process after it went through two sets of signature match, at that point [the ballots and envelopes] were separated."
Republicans should never be forgiven for propping up ‘ignorant bully’ Donald Trump: ex-RNC official
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller chastised the party he once defended for propping up -- and still defending -- Donald Trump by calling their actions unforgivable.
Making the case that Republicans under the president have become everything that they have ever detested, Miller said Republicans and conservatives still supporting the president care less about policy and governing and more about sticking it to their enemies.