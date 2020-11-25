Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has two months to ‘take a wrecking ball’ to Biden’s administration: biographer

Published

58 mins ago

on

- Commentary
(AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump is running out of ways to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden, but he still has nearly two months to undermine the next administration.

The president is fading away from television and Twitter as his election challenges fail in court, but Trump biographer Tim O’Brien wrote for Bloomberg that his administration has many opportunities to cause chaos and pain for their predecessors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Executive orders can be unwound, of course, and policies eventually can be retrofitted by the Biden team, but some of Trump’s personnel moves may be longer-lasting,” O’Brien wrote. “For all of its complaints about a ‘deep state’ of civil servants set against it in the federal bureaucracy, the Trump White House has been determined to leave an indelible imprint on the federal workforce. It has hollowed out agencies such as the State Department and Justice Department, and spread Trump loyalists across the rest of the government and federal judiciary — some of whom may prove hard for Biden to ignore, much less dislodge.”

Trump loyalists have been making last-minute changes in the Defense Department, where newly nominated secretary Christopher Miller has been rushing troop drawdowns, and the Justice Department, where attorney general Bill Barr has long run interference for the president.

“It’s possible that Barr could use his agency’s Office of Legal Counsel to draft memos in coming weeks that protect Trump from future Biden administration investigations,” O’Brien wrote. “What about recordkeeping? I imagine Barr and others in the executive branch might tell the West Wing that, despite the legal perils, it’s well within the president’s rights to shred or retain files that outsiders, such as law enforcement officials, journalists and historians, might otherwise want preserved.”

Previous outgoing presidents have also set in motion plans to thwart their successor, but this president has spent nearly four years shattering norms and flouting traditions.

“As with all things in the Trump era, the wrecking ball is now swinging with far more force,” O’Brien wrote. “What began with Trump’s efforts to overturn a presidential election will end in a flood of policy and personnel decisions grounded in resentment and retribution.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Racist has a meltdown over ‘dishonest’ Black Santa decoration: ‘Your being jealous of my race is no excuse’

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

A Black man living in Little Rock, Arkansas, was shocked when he received an anonymous letter from someone complaining about his Christmas decorations, specifically the inflatable Santa Claus in his front yard, THV11 reports.

"Please remove your negro Santa Clause yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. I am a Caucasian white man to you and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty," the letter to Chris Kennedy read. "Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump abruptly cancels trip to Pennsylvania to attend sham fraud hearing with Rudy Giuliani

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's trip to witness a purported "voter fraud" hearing has been abruptly canceled.

Although the president was scheduled to travel with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to watch a partisan GOP hearing on supposed voting irregularities, CNN's Jeremy Diamond is reporting that the trip was called off late Wednesday morning.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP’s David Perdue under scrutiny for suspiciously-timed financial moves amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) made hundreds of thousands of dollars on a series of stock trades in Cardylitics, a financial technology company on whose board he once sat, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On Jan. 23, as word spread through Congress that the coronavirus posed a major economic and public health threat, Perdue sold off $1 million to $5 million in Cardlytics stock at $86 a share before it plunged, according to congressional disclosures," reported Brian Slodysko and Richard Lardner. "Weeks later, in March, after the company’s stock plunged further following an unexpected leadership shakeup and lower-than-forecast earnings, Perdue bought the stock back for $30 a share, investing between $200,000 and $500,000. Those shares have now quadrupled in value, closing at $121 a share on Tuesday."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE