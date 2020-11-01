Trump ignores COVID deaths to praise late Sean Connery for helping him get a golf course built

As the U.S death toll from COVID-19 passed the 230,000 mark, Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to tweet out his condolences to the late Sean Connery, boasting about how the actor once helped him get one of his golf courses built.

In a series of tweets, the president wrote, “The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, “Let him build the damn thing”. That was….all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family!”

That led several commenters to note the president seems less concerned with American COVID-19 deaths than he is in promoting his golf courses.

You can see some tweets below:

TRUMPVIRUS DEATH TOLL March 1 – 1 Dead April 1 – 6,460 Dead May 1 – 67,044 Dead June 1 – 109,509 Dead July 1 – 131,013 Dead Aug 1 – 156,764 Dead Sept 1 – 187,643 Dead Oct 1 – 208,347 Dead Nov 1 – 236,072 Dead Trump offers no condolences for these dead pic.twitter.com/Rxm6bhqDkz — John #TrumpVirus (@HaefeleJohn) November 1, 2020

Trump can’t send condolences without mentioning himself. What a pathetic man. If I outlive trump, when I send my condolences, I will reference all of my past accomplishments (both of them). — downsized (@joebillharrison) November 1, 2020

Now do all the Americans who have died from covid this year — DEM (@drewplustwo) November 1, 2020

Ironically, Sean played characters his whole career that fought eccentric egomaniac bad guys like you. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 1, 2020

And that's what it's all about folks…his GOLF courses. — Tisiphone (@4Tisiphone) November 1, 2020