Trump knows he can’t win – he just wants to keep bilking his supporters: Republican strategist

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Republican political analyst Rick Tyler discussed President Trump’s recent firing of cybersecurity director Chris Krebs after he expressed confidence in the U.S. election process, saying that Krebs “did the most courageous thing by putting his career on the line, and he paid for it with his career.”
“The President did the most cowardly thing, which was to fire a civil servant for doing his job,” Tyler said.
“I guess, unfortunately, he couldn’t protect the country from the disinformation the President put out, and continues to put out,” he continued, later adding that he doesn’t think Trump “has any illusions that he can overturn this election” as evidenced by his hiring of Rudy Giuliani to spearhead the effort.
“But [Trump] will continue to try,” Tyler said, pointing out that the 73 million people who voted for Trump provide a “huge market base” for whatever plans he has after the election.
Watch the full segment below:
Federal judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled over the weekend that President Trump's new DACA rules are invalid. Now, he's slamming the administration's handling of the program in a hearing Wednesday, calling it "sad and inappropriate use of executive authority."
"I just want you to understand that I believe that we should have a process, a legal process here, as everywhere else, but sadly, what we're doing is impacting the lives of many, many people, who are buoyed by the Supreme Court decision in June and have been undermined by the conduct of the Department of Homeland Security since then, as I set forth in my decision," Garaufis said according to CNN.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Republican politicians of emotionally abusing the American public with ongoing, misleading claims of voter fraud.
On Tuesday, Raffensperger expressed concern about the election-related falsehoods Trump, his allies and Republican politicians are circulating on social media. According to Raffensperger, the unfounded claims are "playing with people's emotions." He described the behavior as emotional abuse as he advised them all to "grow up and start acting with integrity."