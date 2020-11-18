Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump knows he can’t win – he just wants to keep bilking his supporters: Republican strategist

Published

1 hour ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Republican political analyst Rick Tyler discussed President Trump’s recent firing of cybersecurity director Chris Krebs after he expressed confidence in the U.S. election process, saying that Krebs “did the most courageous thing by putting his career on the line, and he paid for it with his career.”

“The President did the most cowardly thing, which was to fire a civil servant for doing his job,” Tyler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess, unfortunately, he couldn’t protect the country from the disinformation the President put out, and continues to put out,” he continued, later adding that he doesn’t think Trump “has any illusions that he can overturn this election” as evidenced by his hiring of Rudy Giuliani to spearhead the effort.

“But [Trump] will continue to try,” Tyler said, pointing out that the 73 million people who voted for Trump provide a “huge market base” for whatever plans he has after the election.

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s unsettling purge of defense agencies comes at a vulnerable time for US national security

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s recent firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and subsequent resignations from the department of four more top civilian officials – either in protest or under pressure – are raising alarms in Washington. All were replaced by people with questionable qualifications.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge slams Trump’s new DACA rules as a ‘sad and inappropriate use of executive authority’

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Federal judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled over the weekend that President Trump's new DACA rules are invalid. Now, he's slamming the administration's handling of the program in a hearing Wednesday, calling it "sad and inappropriate use of executive authority."

"I just want you to understand that I believe that we should have a process, a legal process here, as everywhere else, but sadly, what we're doing is impacting the lives of many, many people, who are buoyed by the Supreme Court decision in June and have been undermined by the conduct of the Department of Homeland Security since then, as I set forth in my decision," Garaufis said according to CNN.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Grow up’: Georgia elections chief accuses GOP politicians of ’emotional abuse’ with bogus voter fraud claims

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Republican politicians of emotionally abusing the American public with ongoing, misleading claims of voter fraud.

On Tuesday, Raffensperger expressed concern about the election-related falsehoods Trump, his allies and Republican politicians are circulating on social media. According to Raffensperger, the unfounded claims are "playing with people's emotions." He described the behavior as emotional abuse as he advised them all to "grow up and start acting with integrity."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE