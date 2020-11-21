Trump labeled the ‘First Golfer’ by White House pool reporter after skipping work to hit the links: report

The leader of the free world was labeled America’s “First Golfer” as he spent yet another day golfing on Saturday.

“Day 303 of Trump’s presidency at one of his golf clubs. And the 414th day at one of his properties. Today, Trump is at his Virginia golf club,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported.

Trump skipped a G20 meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic for his golf outting.

White House pool reporter George Condon of the National Journal bestowed the nickname as Trump returned to the White House.

Per today’s WH pool reporter @georgecondon: “After an uneventful motorcade, the First Golfer was back on campus at 2:54.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 21, 2020

Trump has received harsh criticism for the amount of time he spends on his hobby, with a devastating graphic on the front page of The Boston Globe.

The Boston Globe front page. pic.twitter.com/hClaUB9mAC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2020

Supporters with flags and banners cheered Pres Trump as he departed his Virginia golf club after a 3½ hour visit. pic.twitter.com/nK1CwDeR4d — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 21, 2020